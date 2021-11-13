Alert for the other virus, that of bronchiolitis, which affects children





An archive image of the De Marchi Pediatric Clinic in Milan. Many hospitalizations of children suffering from bronchiolitis caused by the syncytial virus – Fotogramma

Dangerous if the baby is premature or has other diseases. Recurring, because it comes back every year with the cold season. Another respiratory virus, the syncytial virus, has returned to the headlines after the numerous serious cases among very young children recorded in recent weeks: four deaths recorded so far, two newborns in Naples and La Spezia, two three-year-old children in the Lodi area and Siena. And an endless list of small inmates, from North to South.

The virus is known to pediatricians as one of the causes of bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lungs. If contracted in the first few weeks of life and usually under three months, the disease is potentially risky. Hence the alarm and fear of many parents for the circulation that is seeing a peak in these days. And it is an anomaly, because “generally the epidemic phase occurs between mid-December and the end of January, while this year it is a month and a half early”, explains Professor Alberto Villani, head of general pediatrics at the hospital. pediatric Infant Jesus of Rome. Another feature is virulence. This, however, is not surprising: “Every four to five years – he continues – manifests itself with greater aggression and this would seem to be the year”.

As with all viral diseases, there is no specific cure for bronchiolitis. “What is done – says the expert – is to adopt support measures, such as oxygen, to make the child feel better, who generally does not breathe well and does not eat”. Then there is the path of prevention, indicated by international guidelines, intended for children most at risk, born highly premature. «The prophylaxis of monoclonal antibodies can counteract the arrival of the virus. It is not a real vaccine, but it is a support that helps the body to defend itself ». In these days, the Infant Jesus as in all of Italy there is a greater influx: “The pandemic situation had already highlighted a filter not always adequate by the local medicine and more children arrive in the emergency room than they should arrive”.

Is it the fault of the increased media attention? Or the confusion of symptoms with those of Covid? No, according to the professor. «Bronchiolitis is a known pathology for years. In Naples, in the seventies it was called “dark evil”. It would be better – Villani suggests – through direct contact with the treating doctor to be able to bring to the hospital only children who deserve serious attention. Covid has taught us that there are rarely cases with important symptoms in the pediatric range and only children under one year of age with important symptoms deserve a hospital evaluation “.

The expert reiterates: the criteria for alarm and danger are therefore early age and the presence of relevant symptoms, such as difficulty in breathing and lack of nutrition. “It is true – he underlines – that in the child this can happen within a few hours, but bronchiolitis has typical characteristics that the pediatrician is able to identify”.

The simultaneous manifestation of the two viruses, Covid and syncytial, has fortunately not been observed so far. “Last year the presence of Covid seemed to have displaced all the other viruses. Viral co-infection is very frequent in children but for now there have been no recorded cases of Sars-Cov2 with respiratory syncytial virus “.

Another concern among parents is that asthma can occur years after the infection. «Older but still valid studies show that there is a higher incidence of respiratory problems including asthma after bronchiolitis or pneumonia in the first years of life. This is because infections or passive cigarette smoking are risk factors for the harmonious development of the lungs ». The recommendation is breastfeeding (“which does not protect from viruses but is the best that can favor the development of the child”) and the use of precautions in the presence of the infant: hand hygiene and, if someone at home it’s cooled, mask. Covid has taught us something.