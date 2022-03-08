Alert in Al Rayyan and the Colombian National Team due to a possible injury to James Rodríguez | Colombians Abroad

The alarms are going off from one side and the other of the world! In Qatar because there is a duel against the super leader and in Colombia because there are only 17 days left for the final stretch of the World Cup Qualifiers.

The most recognized site of Al Rayyan followers, the team where James Rodríguez plays, has assured that the creative will be absent this Tuesday (10:15 am Colombian time) in the duel against the super leader of the Star League, Al Sadd, by date 14.

The reason? Not much is said: “He will miss tomorrow’s match due to an injury he sustained in the last match,” says the source.

James Rodriguez will miss tomorrow’s match due to an injury he suffered from in the last game.#James Rodriguez he will miss tomorrow’s match due to an injury sustained in the last match. pic.twitter.com/1Z9GCdKUxH — Al Rayyan EN/ES (@AlRayyanScEng) March 7, 2022

Al-Rayyan is 10th in the standings, 35 points behind his opponent in the League. It does not imply a special pressure, less after the elimination of the Emir Cup and the certainty that the club will retain the category,

The main problem now is for the Colombian National Team, which has had in the last days of the Qualifiers the left foot of its number 10 and hopes to have it enabled for those last two games, against Bolivia and Venezuela, in which it will look for an elusive miracle to qualify for the World Cup.

James has not been able to break the spell of 7 games without a goal but it is better to have him than to miss him, even more so now that Edwin Cardona’s injury keeps him from a possible call-up. Another headache for Reinaldo Rueda, as if one were missing.