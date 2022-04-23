Alert in Beijing for an outbreak of COVID-19 in a school

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing was on high alert Saturday after 10 high school students tested positive for COVID-19 in what officials in the Chinese capital said was a first round of tests.

Municipal authorities suspended cases for a week after detecting the infections on Friday. Beijing confirmed four other infections recorded that day that were counted separately.

Mainland China reported 24,326 new community-transmitted infections on Saturday, of which the majority were asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, which is under international media spotlight for enforcing a strict anti-coronavirus policy.

China has doubled down on this approach also against the omicron variant. The zero-tolerance strategy prevented many deaths and outbreaks with less contagious variants thanks to mass screening and strict lockdowns.

But recent events in Shanghai have led some to question whether this strategy is worth it. Many residents in the metropolis have struggled to get food during almost a month of isolation, while others had no access to drugs or medical care. Some elderly people have died after an outbreak at a hospital forced staff to quarantine.

China is now facing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in the central city of Wuhan.

Local media reported that in the Chaoyang neighborhood of the capital, the government ordered the suspension of after-school activities and face-to-face classes. The municipal authorities are carrying out a new massive round of tests to find more cases.

Shanghai, for its part, confirmed 12 new deaths on Saturday, all of them from older patients with previous pathologies.