Alert in Sinseljo due to increase in HIV cases: 82 people infected

officials of the Sinseljo Health Secretariat expressed concern about Increase in cases of people infected with HIV AIDS during the current year, where The number of affected people reached 82.

The information was confirmed by the unit’s doctor, Andes Arcia Muñoz, who is in charge of coordinating actions related to the issue in the city.

The officer further said that During the year 2022, the cases reduced to a great extent.



The health professional specified that most infected people are between the ages of 20 and 40 and most of them are men.

The last bulletin corresponding to week 31 reports 82 cases of HIV/AIDS, one of the most common sexually transmitted disease pathology in Sinseljo.

Andes Arcia Munoz said so Infection at these ages can be between 60 and 70 percent.

it was possible to establish that the information was received in accordance Final Epidemiological Analysis Done by a team of experts from the City Health Secretariat.

He indicated to Sinseljo’s Ministry of Health that The most recent epidemiological report was given to the court on 8 August of the current year.

This last report warned health officials to sensitize the population about condom use and responsible sexuality.

“This is the main measure to reduce the transmission of this disease and in case symptoms appear, or risky sex has been done, EPS should be consulted immediately and informed where the person belongs to.” and thus activate the path of meditation and healing”, he said.

action

Co-ordinated work with all actors of the municipal and departmental health system, with continuous monitoring of improvement plans for health service providers

Given the situation in Sincelejo, various actions were initiated, aimed at Decrease the rate of people getting infected.



Thus condom distribution Vulnerable population and especially for students.

“It is a task that is carried out in a clear way with all actors of the municipal and departmental health system, including continuous monitoring of improvement plans for health service providers, education of communities on family planning methods and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases. Prevention of diseases is included. diseases”, indicated Doctor Andes Arcia.

They told that they started to execute it talks at the headquarters of various schools and universities in Sinseljo, Through the Salud Al Aula program which covers topics including sexual and reproductive rights, among others.

other preventive actions are taken la vega de sinseljo prisonWhere the health ministry officials also started delivering condoms.

Other cases of infection in Sinseljo have been related to gestational syphilis, with 2 cases reported, and bacterial meningitis, one case.

Francisco Javier Barrios

special for el tiempo

sinchelejo