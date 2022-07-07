Alert in the world: an Argentine expert warned about asymptomatic circulation of monkeypox

What could be the meaning of this finding?

The evolution of events in relation to the viruses that plague the world is like a movie that is told in chapters. In the afternoon this Tuesday, the news that monkeypox can be of asymptomatic circulation was known.

Omar Sued, infectious disease doctor and president of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (SADI), cited a first study that shows the asymptomatic circulation of monkeypox in Belgium. “First article showing the asymptomatic circulation of monkeypox in Belgium in May. 3/224 rectal swabs (done to identify Chlamydia and Gonococcus), were positive for MPX”, said the expert in your account from Twitter.

“Monkeypox is transmitted by close contact with symptomatic cases, and those infected are assumed to be uniformly symptomatic. Evidence for subclinical monkeypox infection is limited to a few immunological studies that found evidence of immunity against orthopoxviruses in asymptomatic patients, people who were exposed to monkeypox cases.

The director general of the WHO insisted on Wednesday in his concern about the increase in cases of monkeypox and announced that he will convene the emergency committee to study the magnitude of the crisis.

“The aim was to assess whether asymptomatic infections occurred among people who were screened for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) at a large Belgian STI clinic around the start of the 2022 monkeypox epidemic in Belgium”he adds.

In the stored samples of 224 men, identified three cases with a positive anorectal PCR for monkeypox. “All three men denied having symptoms in the weeks before and after the sample was taken. None of them reported having been exposed to a diagnosed case of monkeypox, nor did any of their contacts develop clinical monkeypox. Follow-up samples were taken 21 to 37 days after the initial sample, at which time the monkeypox-specific PCR was negative, probably as a consequence of spontaneous clearance of infection.

A new concern hangs over the scientists and doctors who are devoted to studying the disease of the monkey pox that affects humans. The first case study of the current outbreak in the United Kingdom yielded important differences in patient symptoms with respect to those observed in previous outbreaks in other parts of the world.

The study, published in Magazine The Lancet Infectious Diseasesanalyzed at 54 patients whowho attended sexual health clinics in London, UK, and were diagnosed with monkeypox over a 12-day period in May 2022.

The findings suggest that Patients in this cohort had a higher prevalence of skin lesions in the genital and anal areas and a lower prevalence of fatigue and fever than in cases of previously studied monkeypox outbreaks. Based on the findings of this study, the authors suggest that current case definitions for “probable cases” of monkeypox be revised to help better identify future cases.

monkey pox, a generally relatively mild viral disease that has been endemic in several West and Central African countries for 50 years, has caused more than 5,500 new cases worldwide and one death outside those areas, since early May. Cases have also increased in countries where it usually spreads, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Currently, the The UK and several other countries are seeing a rapid rise in monkeypox cases among people attending sexual health clinics, no apparent links to countries where the disease is endemic. This study generates a novel diagnosis within the sexual health setting, which will support case finding and clinical care in the future,” said Dr. Nicolo Giromettiof the Chelsea & Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, who called for case definitions to be reviewed to prevent them from being missed, particularly as monkeypox can “mimic” other common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as herpes and syphilis.

The study also found that a quarter of the monkeypox patients were HIV positive and a quarter had another STI.

