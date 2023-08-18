Alert “Nepo Baby”! Angelina Jolie’s Latest Broadway Production Has Her Young Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt as Assistant

The actress is immersed in this latest project and wants to rely on the young lady with whom she regularly goes to the theater

Since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt went their separate ways, it is common to see the actress with her children at public events. For the time being, she is in sole charge of custody of all, as the California Supreme Court confirms the decision in late 2021. However, legal battles continue for the young people and for some of the properties shared by the couple, such as the French castle of Miraval, where the vineyards that feed the actor’s “skin care” brand are located, the location where the couple had met. At that time surrounded by all his young children, he said, “Yes, I want”.

though born Shiloh Jolie-Pitt He was the star of the family, still is Vivianthe youngest, the one who hogs the limelight, apparently, according to what resonates Vanity Fair15 year old girl on your mother’s orderswho cast her in his latest project, the Broadway production the rebels, foreigner Originally, an adaptation of the 1967 novel by Susan E. Hilton, which was made into a film in the 1980s and starred Tom Cruise, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, and Matt Dillon.

Apparently, Vivien was the one who made her mother fall in love with the project when she took her to see a spectacular performance of the play at the La Jolla Playhouse, a cutting-edge art space in California. In addition, Angelina Jolie regularly goes to the theater with him, so everything is more than logical.



As published, the daughter of Pitt and Jolie will help her mother production assistant, However, this isn’t the first time that the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand has shared work with her children, she’s doing the same for her latest film as a director. without blood, with Salma Hayek as the protagonist. the film for which they have maddox And People as Assistant Director.

On the other hand, it is not the first time that Vivienne and Angelina Jolie share the stage, table or “set”, because harmful shared some scenes In which Kishore did a small cameo. Apparently, despite the fact that there were many children who auditioned for the role, she was the only one able to tolerate her mother’s characterization of the evil, very evil Snow White, as the others began to cry inconsolably. Were.

For the time being, Angelina Jolie has postponed all her professional commitments until the theatrical project goes ahead and comes to light, thus reconnecting with her roots, despite the fact that that she has commented on several occasions that she would be unable to act on stage again. Because of how insecure you feel. Of course, as a manufacturer, we are already talking about flour of another costal. Long live the family!

