Alert of the Postal Police, false quotations arriving: how to protect yourself

Alert of the Postal Police for false quotes coming to many people. Falling into the trap would infect devices with dangerous computer viruses.

There Police post often draws the attention of citizens to e-mail and sms which while credible are actually scams developed by hackers and cybercriminals. The intent is to steal the sensitive data of unsuspecting victims by accessing personal data or infecting the device. This is the case of the latest scam reported by the authorities. The reference is to a quote that seems to come from theGuarantor Authority for Childhood and Adolescence. The accusations are very heavy and could scare the recipient of the letter into making dangerous mistakes.

The alert of the Postal Police on the false summons

The latest alert from the Postal Police signals the arrival of fake quotes coming from the Authority for Childhood and Adolescence in which the recipient of the letter is accused of child pornography, pedophilia, exhibitionism, cyberpornography and sex trafficking. Consequently, the victim is required to justify his actions and to show the untruthfulness of the facts. The purpose, not yet officially ascertained, should always be the same as for other telematic scams. Steal personal data to access accounts and cards or request the payment of important sums to solve the problem or infect devices with dangerous viruses.

The Postal Police warns citizens of do not follow up on the quotation, not to contact the senders of the message and to immediately report the arrival of the communication. The summons, we repeat, is false, phishing tool for the bad guys.

Recognize phishing to protect your data

The Postal Police, in addition to giving the alert for fraud attempts, tries to help citizens in the recognition of false e-mails, sms or phone calls. The first indication is never to click on links sent nor enter personal data, password or PIN. Contacting the presumed sender – when it comes to the home bank – is essential to verify the legitimacy or otherwise of the message. Most of the messages contain content aimed at frightening the victim in such a way as to make them lose their rationality and give way to fear and impulsiveness. Attention, then, to the grammatical errors or the address of the server which often does not contain .it or .com but other identifiers.