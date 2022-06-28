Alert on Prime Video: last days to see one of the best series of all time (and that you can no longer see anywhere) – Series News

Seven seasons, 92 episodes, 16 Emmy Awards and 5 Golden Globes. Maybe you don’t have time to see it anymore, but it’s the warning you needed so you don’t miss the opportunity when it appears in another catalog.

One of the best series of all time is about to leave the catalog of Prime Video Y, when it does, you won’t be able to see it on any other streaming platform. At least until someone else takes over their rights to make it available to subscribers. Is about Mad Menan original fiction of the American network AMC that aired for seven seasons between 2007 and 2015 and that amassed a true legion of followers around the world in a period in which the boom seriéfilo was practically newborn and was in all its splendor.

How many days do you have to see it? Well, according to the Amazon streaming platform, when you get to Mad Men is that it will only be available five more days, so it is complicated to catch up from scratch. Broadcast for seven installments, the fiction developed by Matthew Weiner consists of 92 episodes and, if you’re among those who enjoyed it back in the day (or later), you’ll agree that it’s one of the best series of all time .

The opinion of the critics is quite unanimous, but its status as one of the star series in history is also supported by its several hundred awards and nominations, having to its credit a whopping 16 Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes.

Among its ranks we also find great actors. Interpreters whom we began to love in the corridors of Sterling Cooper and who became real stars after passing through Mad MenThe most notable examples being Jon Hamm, who we will never forget as the genuine Don Draper, and the always brilliant Elisabeth Moss, who played Peggy Olson.





Fiction became really popular at a time when it coexisted with other great series on the television scene, such as breaking bad either Sons of Anarchybut what many do not know is that it was inspired by the real figure of the publicist Draper Danielsa pioneer in the world of advertising in New York in the 1960s. The staging of the time is, in fact, one of the strengths of the series, which introduces us to Hamm in the shoes of Don Draper, a recognized professional of the world who works as creative director and partner of the company Sterling & Cooper and who, behind his image of success, hides his true and miserable identity.

Don was the American dream. At the same time, he was an incredibly damaged human being. He was a self-made man who won hand in hand with his ambition and creativity, but he also failed miserably in life. [Jon Hamm]

“Don Draper,” Hamm continues of his most famous character, “made bad decisions about their wives and children while still being brilliant in business. He’s wrong. He’s not a superhero. And that’s what I loved about him. His struggles and wrong decisions made him human”, assured the interpreter in his day.

Developed by matthew weinerwho came from having accompanied David Chase himself in The Sopranos as an executive producer, Mad Men also had John Slattery, Christina Hendricks and January Jones, among others, in its cast.

“I’m really glad people enjoyed it and enjoyed it exactly as it was intended,” Weiner said after the series finale in a question-and-answer session at the New York Public Library. “You can’t get a 100% approval rating or else you’ve done something dumb,” he said. In any case, almost perfect is the score that Mad Men holds in Rotten Tomatoeswith 94% unanimity from critics.

