Alert on the increase in head and neck cancer in men due to the HPV virus

This type of cancer caused by the Human Papilloma Virus has a different prevalence and risk factors than traditional head and neck cancer.

Dr. Laureano Giráldez, otorhinolaryngologist specialist in head and neck surgery and surgery with robots. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

The effects of Human papilloma virus in the population are directly related to different anomalies and conditions in the human body, one of them is the Head and neck cancera disease caused by the same virus, which has a higher incidence in the male population.

About this, Dr. Laureano Giráldez, an otorhinolaryngologist specializing in head and neck surgery and surgery with robots, explained to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, the main relationship, diagnosis and risk factors of HPV in front of Head and neck cancer.

“The HPV It is common in the vaginal cervix of women and is one of the main causes of cancer of the cervix, but we see a tilt in the last 15 years, since it has become the main cause of Head and neck cancer in mens unlike the demographic years ago, which was more frequent in women”, pointed out the specialist.

The incidence of this virus in the world population is between 65 and 75%. In addition, there are more than 100 different types of HPVbeing practically an endemic virus, however, for specialists, the concern focuses on the types of viruses that cause cancer or are high risk.

“In the head and neck and the vaginal cervix, the types of viruses that cause cancer they are the same, which are number 16, 18, 31, 33 and 35, those are the main ones and are studied more frequently, with HPV number 16 being the most common of all” mentioned Dr. Giráldez.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, about 70% of cervical cancers related to HPV are caused by the HPV 16 or the HPV 18.

In this regard, the specialist stated that the cancer tonsil due to HPV in the male population of the United States it ranks sixth among the most common cancers, compared to the panorama of the past in which this type of cancer It was not one of the most prevalent.

The virus of HPV It primarily infects cells at the base of the tongue, tonsils, and vocal cords, and has an affinity for the anogenital area.

“In 99% of people who become infected with the HPVthe body cleanses the viral matter, that is, it disappears, but in 1% of patients the virus integrates into the cells and remains latent” added the doctor.

The virus can become latent in a person throughout his life, however, it is estimated that the average time from when the virus enters the body until it becomes canceris seven years old, however, it has not been verified.

The virus of HPV It can be acquired through sexual contact, which is the most common cause in the case of mens, specifically in urogenital relationships with women. “The reason for this is because the virus is in the secretions of the cervical canal and the vagina and is transmitted to the man’s throat,” the doctor mentioned.

There are also cases of children who are infected with the virus, before which the specialist indicates that they can be infected through the mother’s vaginal canal at the time of childbirth and the virus can migrate from the membranes and infect them.

Regarding the diagnosis, the main thing is the symptoms that the patients present. The most common is the presence of a palpable neck mass or nodule in the lateral or posterior neck, which does not respond to any treatment.

It is worth mentioning that head and neck cancers caused by Human papilloma virus they are different from traditional head and neck cancers. Regarding this, the specialist explained that “the cancer traditional head and neck is caused by smoking and alcoholism and the demographic had an average of 65 to 78 years, unlike this type of cancer that hits younger people and presents a completely different demographic.”

Finally, he emphasized the importance of suspecting patients with neck masses that do not respond to treatment. “You have to be suspicious and perform a computed tomography or an MRI to be able to evaluate not only the mass in the neck, because the mass in the neck are children of the primary tumor that are in the tonsil or at the base of the tongue” He suggested.

