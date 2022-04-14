Alert Peru: Giant of America seeks Ricardo Gareca before Qatar

Ricardo Gareca was honest with one of his soccer friends and revealed unpublished news



April 13, 2022 6:56 p.m.

Ricardo Gareca managed to return Peru to the greatest South America by taking them to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In the last double elimination date where Chile, Colombia and the Incas fought for the playoffs, the Tiger conquered that place together with their leaders.

The coach, now on vacation in his native Argentina, visited ESPN’s F90 program, where one of the panelists is his former teammate and friend, Óscar Ruggeri, who revealed that Mexico’s América was interested in the “Tigre”.

“They called me to talk to him, to take him somewhere. I had calls and, if Peru didn’t qualify, they already had the local band, America from Mexico, for example. He didn’t know. Why am I going to tell him if are you classifying?” indicated the ‘Cabezón’ to the surprise of Gareca himself.

At another point in the interview, the DT analyzed South American football. “I think we are leaving some things aside, we have some European influences, but for the South American he has not been favored in that aspect, that has made us lose some things, skill, inventiveness. There are characteristics of players that need some time. “.

Later, he advised young people. “They have to learn to take care of themselves and be more professional. They also have to take advantage of life’s moments, not only in the economic aspect. There are places that enhance you footballingly and others end up weakening you due to a bad decision.”

Finally, Ricardo Gareca confessed that the Blanquirroja will travel and adapt in Europe before facing the 5th in Asia (United Arab Emirates or Australia) for the playoff to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.