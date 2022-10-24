alert, the Kylie Jenner Advent calendar is coming to Nocibé!

The race for Advent calendars is on! In recent years, the Advent calendar has become an object of ultimate desire since it is both a way to have fun (or spoil someone) before Christmas but also and above all a way to full of products, jewelry, accessories and even candles.

Faced with the enthusiasm linked to these precious boxes of 24 boxes (or sometimes 12) to be opened every day between December 1 and 24, brands are redoubling their efforts and creativity each year to design beautiful Advent calendars , original and… full! These calendars are also the perfect opportunity to discover a brand or a universe with the miniature products hidden in the boxes before buying the large formats for the rest of the year. These “travel” products can also be conversed and used for the weekends and getaways you have planned for the coming months. In short, you already know that the Advent calendar only has advantages!

Nocibé: The Kylie Jenner Advent calendar available exclusively

If you are a fan of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin products, here is some news that will delight you! For the first time, Kylie Jenner has decided to bring together the best of her two brands in an unprecedented Advent calendar that has just landed at Nocibé. The famous Lip Liner, Matte Liquid Lipsticks and High Gloss are there, just like the Kyliners, the Lip Oil, the Sugar Lip Scrub, the Headband, the Coconut Body Lotion and the Clarifying Face Oil, the only two travel formats among all these great sizes. We note that like some English or American calendars, this box contains only 12 boxes… nevertheless perfect for waiting in style until Christmas.

Advent Calendar Kylie by Kylie Jenner – 189€

Elizabeth Sall