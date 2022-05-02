Alès: the Alès theater calls for participants for Cratère surfaces

Scheduled this year from Thursday July 7 to Saturday July 9, the street arts festival has invited companies, some of which are looking for amateur dancers and extras ready to experience the street arts rendezvous from the inside.

The 23rd edition of Cratère surfaces is getting ready.

On this occasion, at least three companies from the 2022 program offer to participate in their show.

This is why the organizing team of the Théâtre d’Alès is launching a call for applications, the details of which can be read on its website.

https://lecratere.fr/spectacle/cratere-surfaces

The closing show with Transe Express

For “Cristal Palace”, the company Transe Express is looking for eight amateur dancers and eight other participants.

Renowned for its aerial creations, Transe Express was hired to perform the closing show on Saturday, July 9, in the evening, at the Alès fairgrounds.

With Cristal Palace, a chandelier-lit ballthe company based in a small village in the Drôme will present a participatory show open to everyone.

In order to prepare for the performance given during Cratère surfaces, the Transe Express company which, that evening, planned a flashmob bringing together artists and spectators, is looking for eight amateur dancers and eight other people to provide technical assistance during this show under a giant chandelier.

These artists will need to be available for rehearsals from Wednesday July 6th.

Registrations to the email address geraldine.elie@lecratere.fr

https://lecratere.fr/wp-content/uploads/cristalpalaceappelvolontaires.pdf

Get off with the Théâtre de l’Entrouvert

For its show “Lands”, the Théâtre de l’Entrouvert invites around thirty people to leave their footprints.

On Thursday July 7 (7:30 p.m.), the Théâtre de l’Entrouvert will unveil Lands, inhabit the world.

From the previous weekend, the company invites people to come to a workshop, open to everyone from the age of 6, for a molding of feet and sound recordings. A physical and/or scenic practice is not necessary.

The preparation of this show requires availability from Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd July.

Registrations to the email address veronique.laurier@lecratere.fr

https://lecratere.fr/wp-content/uploads/landsappelvolontaires.pdf

In the footsteps of Beyoncé

The collective Balle Perdue will carry out a creative residency from May 14, at the Urban Parc in Alès, for “I’m not Giselle Carter”.

Finally, to polish his latest creation, I’m not Giselle Carter (the real name of Beyoncé), the collective Balle Perdue organizes, from May 14 to 21, at the Urban park, in Alès, a residence open to a dozen people who would have a “attraction for dance, sport, theater or singing” to participate in a workshop around the body and the voice.

Registrations to the email address assina.touahri@lecratere.fr

https://lecratere.fr/wp-content/uploads/giselecarterappelvolontairesdef.pdf