Alesi and the Sainz-Leclerc ‘dualism’: “They are the strongest couple” – Formula 1

The 2021 Formula 1 season has given emotions and twists in series, not only in the spectacular fight for the top between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but also in the positions immediately close to the podium. In particular, the challenge entirely inside the Ferrari garage between Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc which – in terms of points won this season – saw the Spaniard surprisingly prevail over the young Monegasque talent in his first year at Ferrari. There are those who have imagined the unexpected overtaking in the standings as the possible trigger for a future rivalry between the two ‘ponies’ of the red.

According to the former idol of the people of Maranello, Jean Alesi, to have two riders so close in terms of performance on the track, on the other hand, represents a “Nice problem”For Mattia Binotto and the entire Ferrari management. “Trigger a explosive rivalry? No, on the contrary, it is a big ‘problem’ for Ferrari to have two fast drivers – the Frenchman underlined during an interview with Corriere della Sera – the red has the strongest pair in Formula 1. If Mercedes had had a Leclerc or a Sainz instead of Bottas, they would have also won the drivers’ title this year “. For Ferrari fans, 2022 is the year of truth, the one in which the goal must be to return to competing at the top. Alesi himself can do nothing but hope.

“I’m a fan and I have to be optimistic – said the former # 27 of Ferrari – my heart has always been red and will remain so. However, this year the show given by Mercedes and Red Bull was very high. Both of them would have deserved the title this year, Verstappen and Hamilton too. Then the safety car arrived in Abu Dhabi and changed everything, but that’s how racing is. It can happen. The rules are clear – concluded Alesi in reference to what he crashed in the last GP – the problem is the continuous dialogue between walls, team principal and the race director. Can you imagine Allegri or another Serie A coach connected in headphones with the referee? It would always be controversy. The matches would never end “.