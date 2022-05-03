Aleska Genesis, Nicky Jam’s ex-girlfriend, announces that she will sell the “Lambo” that the artist gave her

Days after the exponent of urban music, Nicky Jammade it known that her relationship with the model Aleska Genesis had ended, the Venezuelan decided to put an end to the doubts of what will happen to the luxurious Lamborgini that the artist gave her the Christmas pass.

Through her Instagram account, the businesswoman also announced that she will put the vehicle up for sale.

“Lambo for sale… Interested by DM. Hahahaha. Happy afternoon, I love you, ”Wrote Genesis Aleska, showing that she takes with good humor the criticism that urges her to return the singer to unity.

The Venezuelan publication already has more than 146 thousand “likes”. Many users highlighted the attitude of the model to face their opponents.

“Good humor ends everything that can make you feel uncomfortable”; “Yes queen, sell it. You have to get rid of everything”, “Hahahahahaha, mommy at least they left you with something. My ex didn’t leave me a penny. Enjoy your ‘Lambo’”, “That’s the attitude”, were some of the comments from his followers.

The sentimental relationship between Nicky Jam and Genesis Aleska came to an end after seven months of shouting their love from the rooftops. During this period, the reggaeton player was characterized by giving the young woman expensive gifts, including a pink Huracán vehicle of the Lamborgini brand, whose price ranges between $230,000 and $269,000.

Last week, in an interview for the television channel Youtube of the announcer and producer Jorge Pabón “Mollusco”the interpreter of hits such as “The lover”, “I’m going to the party” and “Hasta el dawn” clarified the rumors that began to emerge after the disappearance of his photos with the model that accumulates more than a million followers in his account from Instagram.

Similarly, the 41-year-old artist assured that he is ready for a new conquest. “Women wonder if you are single and if there is someone with the opportunity (to conquer you) again,” asked the host of the radio space “Molusco y the kings of the tip” of La Mega 106.9 FM.

“Of course I do,” answered Nicky Jam without thinking.