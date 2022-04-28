Alessandra Ambrosio played sports on the beach in Malibu, Emily Ratajkowski walked with her family in New York: celebrities in a click

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to search for a mansion to move into. The couple was photographed leaving one in Beverly Hills, where they were accompanied by a real estate agent in charge of showing them the available ones with the conditions they requested (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Machine Gun Kelly wore an extravagant look for Megan Fox’s birthday party. The artist wore a fuchsia animal print outfit whose sleeves and back were transparent, revealing the tattoos. Meanwhile, the color of her clothing combined with the one she wore in her hair

Gigi Hadid took a walk through the streets of New York and took the opportunity to visit the most exclusive shops in the Soho neighborhood. She wore wide pants, a white shirt, a beige sweatshirt and a black synthetic leather coat. Also, she wore a winter hat and sunglasses.

Family trip. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard went for a walk through the streets of New York with their baby Sylvester Apollo and their dog Colombo. They stopped at a well-known place to buy coffee to go and continued on their way.

Romance and training. Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, enjoyed a walk through the streets of their Beverly Hills neighborhood. Both wore sportswear, protected themselves from the sun with a hat and sunglasses.

Training Day. Alessandra Ambrosio played sports on the beach in Malibu. The model took advantage of the fact that the temperature was with her and she went with a group of friends to play volleyball on the sand. She protected herself from the sun with a hat and glasses

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a romantic walk through New York. She wore a plaid shirt that she combined with her jacket, and he opted for a colorful look: a fuchsia sweater and a blue vest that she combined with her cap

Training Day. Lucy Hale went out to play sports on the streets of Los Angeles. She wore black tights, a light blue muscle shirt, sneakers, and was listening to music with her headphones

She tried to go unnoticed. Katie Holmes tried to keep a low profile during a walk through the streets of the Soho neighborhood in New York. The actress wore a white jean jumpsuit, a blue sweater and wore a printed mask

After walking with his wife, Paul McCartney went to lunch with a friend. He was photographed on the terrace of a restaurant. He was seen as the relaxed musician, wearing black jean pants, a light blue shirt and a blue wool sweater with white stripes (Photos: The Grosby Group)

