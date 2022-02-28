Alessandra Ambrosio’s vacations in Saint Barth, Paulina Rubio’s day on a yacht: celebrities in a click

Gisele Bündchen enjoys her days in Costa Rica, where she stays at her family home. She was photographed while she was walking on the beach with a friend of hers, with whom she shared a chat by the sea (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Natalie Portman enjoyed a family day out in Bronte, Sydney. The actress was photographed while she sunbathed in a bathing suit and wore a cap looking to go unnoticed

Danna Paola did not want to miss one of the most important fashion events in the world: the Milan Fashion Show. And for this, she opted for a look that did not go unnoticed: a pink faux fur coat that she combined with her bag and shoes.

Paulina Rubio joined the list of celebrities who choose the paradisiacal beaches of Saint Barth to enjoy their vacations. On this occasion, the singer rented a luxurious yacht with her family and her friends and spent the whole day there in the sun.

Unforgettable vacations. Alessandra Ambrosio chose the paradisiacal beaches of Saint Barth to take a few days off. It is not the first time that the model travels there, she had already done it on other occasions in which she takes advantage of the occasion to sunbathe and cool off in the sea.

Gigi Hadid traveled to Italy to participate in the exclusive fashion event Milan Fashion Show and then stayed in the city to visit. She was photographed when she arrived at the hotel where she is staying: she was carrying a bouquet of flowers that was given to her

Kim Kardashian also attended the fashion show in Milan, Italy, and wore a total black look: a set of pants and a long-sleeved shirt, both made of leather. In addition, she wore sunglasses with a white frame.

Lucy Hale toured a well-known shopping mall in Studio City and visited the most exclusive stores. She wore purple tights, a patterned blue jumpsuit and sunglasses.

Workday. Selena Gomez was photographed on the set of her new project “Only Murderers” in New York. The actress stopped to take selfies with fans and continued filming the scenes.

Nicky Hilton went to eat at the exclusive restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood. The businesswoman, who is pregnant, wore a black dress to her body and a brown faux fur jacket (Photos: The Grosby Group)

