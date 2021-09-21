Alessandra Amoroso, All the times: the lyrics of the song

After having intrigued the fans with the publication of a short Instagram video in which the singer is excited as if it were the first time, in front of the posters of her new album, Alessandra Amoroso shared with the same supporters the brand new single entitled “All the times” . Together with “Piuma” and “Sorriso Grande”, the new song written by Davide Petrella and published today, Friday 3 September, on all major music streaming platforms, it will be part of the unreleased album “Everything happens” to be released on October 22nd.

This is the message that the new song brings with it and that the singer wanted to share on Instagram along with the official cover: “Every time I’ve expected something from someone. All the times I’ve felt lost. Whenever I have entrusted myself to others and not to myself. To all those times I say thank you, because today I fell in love with myself, with my light, with my strength and courage, with my energy … And now “I walk on the street alone” and it’s wonderful people! Love each other so much… All the times ”.

The text of “All the times”

As a young girl, I would have liked to have had beautiful blue eyes

being naked in the wind and not thinking about the time that never comes back

I always fall in love with the wrong type and this time it’s you

but I always believe in it and I think luckily

That sometimes I listen to their advice

we are always a little bit children

in my heart you get tangled up

I only feel you if you hold

but where you are I don’t see you

I don’t see you anymore

And all the times I’m alone with me

you call romantic dinners at night

many greetings

if i be strong i’m fine but but

I walk down the street by myself

where are you now? Where are you now?

My apartment looks like a spaceship you can see Mars

if love is a game give me another hand, trick my cards

we stay here, it had to go like this

give me a smile but yes

you will remember Keanu Reeves, what the movie was

in your arms it disappeared

where are you? I can not see you

I don’t see you anymore

And all the times I’m alone with me

you call romantic dinners at night

many greetings

if i be strong i’m fine but but

I walk down the street by myself

where are you now? Where are you now?

Every time I look around and it’s not there

one in the morning don’t get angry if you don’t know everything about me

what do you care I’m fine but, but

I walk down the street by myself

where are you now? Where are you now?

I walk the street alone

I look at the lights of the bars

maybe I’ll call you back tomorrow

or maybe always

Every time I look around and it’s not there

one in the morning

a bit like now when I was alone with me

you hold me tight I’m fine but, but

I walk down the street by myself

here with you now, here with you now

Here with you now, here with you now

here with you now

I’m fine but, but

I walk down the street by myself

where are you now? Where are you now?