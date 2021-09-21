Alessandra Amoroso, All the times: the lyrics of the song

After having intrigued the fans with the publication of a short Instagram video in which the singer is excited as if it were the first time, in front of the posters of her new album, Alessandra Amoroso shared with the same supporters the brand new single entitled “All the times”. Together with “Piuma” and “Sorriso Grande”, the new song written by Davide Petrella and published today, Friday 3 September, on all major music streaming platforms, it will be part of the unreleased album “Everything happens” to be released on October 22nd.
This is the message that the new song brings with it and that the singer wanted to share on Instagram along with the official cover: “Every time I’ve expected something from someone. All the times I’ve felt lost. Whenever I have entrusted myself to others and not to myself. To all those times I say thank you, because today I fell in love with myself, with my light, with my strength and courage, with my energy … And now “I walk on the street alone” and it’s wonderful people! Love each other so much… All the times ”.
The text of “All the times”
As a young girl, I would have liked to have had beautiful blue eyes
being naked in the wind and not thinking about the time that never comes back
I always fall in love with the wrong type and this time it’s you
but I always believe in it and I think luckily
That sometimes I listen to their advice
we are always a little bit children
in my heart you get tangled up
I only feel you if you hold
but where you are I don’t see you
I don’t see you anymore
And all the times I’m alone with me
you call romantic dinners at night
many greetings
if i be strong i’m fine but but
I walk down the street by myself
where are you now? Where are you now?
My apartment looks like a spaceship you can see Mars
if love is a game give me another hand, trick my cards
we stay here, it had to go like this
give me a smile but yes
you will remember Keanu Reeves, what the movie was
in your arms it disappeared
where are you? I can not see you
I don’t see you anymore
And all the times I’m alone with me
you call romantic dinners at night
many greetings
if i be strong i’m fine but but
I walk down the street by myself
where are you now? Where are you now?
Every time I look around and it’s not there
one in the morning don’t get angry if you don’t know everything about me
what do you care I’m fine but, but
I walk down the street by myself
where are you now? Where are you now?
I walk the street alone
I look at the lights of the bars
maybe I’ll call you back tomorrow
or maybe always
Every time I look around and it’s not there
one in the morning
a bit like now when I was alone with me
you hold me tight I’m fine but, but
I walk down the street by myself
here with you now, here with you now
Here with you now, here with you now
here with you now
I’m fine but, but
I walk down the street by myself
where are you now? Where are you now?