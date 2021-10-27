Alessandra Mai Vinh, dance talent from Vietnam to Italy in Brodway

“My grandfather was a government official and spoke very good French. Grandma was a seamstress. They opened a tailor’s shop, then an ice cream shop, a grocery store, a hairdressing salon and a bar. We were well off and Grandma let us all study. When North Vietnam invaded South Vietnam, times changed. They decided to leave in search of a better future for us. “

Clear concepts about what the parents’ intentions were Alessandra Mai Vinh, Italian of Vietnamese origin, who after abandoning Vietnam in 1979 were effectively saved by the Italian Navy in the waters of the Gulf of Thailand and in the South China Sea, and from there, after some adventures they ended up in Italy, settling in Veneto with the small Ale. We meet her on the set of the next Macy Gray video-album and that of Frankie Grande (Ariana’s brother), where under the guidance of the director Guido Fabris she has just finished the choreography of the next videos, where she tells us her story, a story of double immigration and reception.

“I fell in love with Italy and thanks to everyone’s welcome, I began to understand who I was and where I came from” says Alessandra. “Mamma Maria was fundamental for my personal growth and training, not that I had ever had a real identity crisis, but it was not easy to grow up in a foreign country, even though I was born and raised in Italy and I feel Italian in all respects, he welcomed me and my family with open arms, write it down! “

Between one set and another he finds time to help the live performances of numerous artists including Ellynora, competitor of Amici and winner of the Festival Show, Gianluca Todisco and the American singer Cristina Lizzul, as well as acting in the theatrical show At Doll’s House directed by director Cristina Rambaldi, winner of the Taormina film festival and grandson of the 3-time Oscar winner Carlo Rambaldi.

When did you realize that prom was your future?

I have lived in Verona all my life, as a young girl I still remember my first dance lesson at the town’s sports center, I was 13 and at that moment I realized that dance would be my career. I consider myself very lucky to have had a “vocation”, and to be clear about what I want to do. Britney Spears is the reason I started dancing, watching her videos on MTV and trying to replicate her choreography at home in front of the mirror. Dance is catharsis, when I dance I am submerged in what I do and forget for a moment my worries, paranoia and the real world. Dance and life, dance and joy, happiness … after a few small productions, the first TV shows, up to the ballets and choreography of the biggest shows broadcast by Italian televisions (RAI, Canale 5, Italia1), up to the jump in the States – first 5 years in New York excellent for theater, musicals, Broadway, classical and contemporary dance; then to LA because through music video and choreography you can get noticed more and be cast for Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, all the Award Shows – to follow what was more than a dream, all while listening to Timberlake, Missy Elliot and NSync, Aguilera. The first fruits of so much sweat were the exhibition in Good Morning America; Money Monster with George Clooney and Julia Roberts; I even performed at Madison Square Garden, I can’t complain!

United States with a lot of #MeToo, #inclusion #diversity and the new generation.

Yes, it was time we got these changes, even though they happened on the blood and skin of so many people. These are crucial social moments to improve oneself, not to exclude oneself, to find and give courage to people to make their voices heard. If before the predominant color after black was white, now we are also looking towards other ethnic minorities, towards other segments of the population, since we are all children of immigrants, we all come from somewhere in the world.

What are the next commitments?

I perform regularly on the show Carnival Choreographers Ball in the heart of Hollywood, made up of the most prestigious dancers and choreographers, including Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott, Paula Abdul, Omarion and Robert Hoffman to name a few. In addition to dancing, choreographing, teaching and acting I have worked as a model for American Express, Sonya Dakar, Lyft, Black Magic Design … and I have just finished shooting a serious American Netflix in Los Angeles which will be released in 2022. The project is still top secret, when it comes out, I will be able to reveal its name (laughs, ed)

