Alessandra reacts to fake wedding of Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez The singer also made a tremendous appeal about the Belinda and Christian Nodal case By: Valeria ContrerasN. FEB. 23. 2022

Mezcaliente Alessandra Rosaldo talks about Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

A few weeks ago, Eugenio Derbez revealed his truth about the alleged fake wedding he had with Victory Ruffo in the 90s and even detailed that she knew it was just a symbolic party; before the statements his wife Alessandra Rosaldo finally broke the silence and reacted to what the actor said.

Upon her arrival in Mexico City, the singer was questioned by several media outlets, who asked her what she thought about what was said by both the protagonist of “La familia P. Luche” and her stepson José Eduardo Derbez.

“I have nothing to say, absolutely nothing. I am with my family in everything, both with my husband and with José Eduardo… I think (Eugenio) already said everything he had to say”, he sentenced without ever losing his smile.

Alessandra Rosaldo confessed if Eugenio Derbez needs to close those kinds of chapters in his life, as José Eduardo Derbez announced in an interview a few days ago.

“I think we all have things from the past to resolve, some issues we have resolved and some we have not, that is everyone’s job and it is nobody’s business to interfere in the process of others,” said the artist, who stressed that her daughter Aitana was left in the care of the actor while she fulfills her commitment on the 90s Pop Tour.

From the fake wedding to his enmity: We explain the conflict between Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo

While showing all her support for her husband, the actress highlighted how happy she is with the love story she is living and the solid marriage she has had with the comedian since 2012. “I feel very happy, very lucky. I think we are both immensely lucky to have found each other, to continue together and our love story that is beautiful, ”she indicated.

Alessandra Rosaldo was also questioned about Belinda and Christian Nodal’s recent thunder, as well as other celebrities, and launched a tremendous plea.