Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez: she reveals the real reason why she did not accompany him to the Oscars | Famous
Alessandra Rosaldo had a much stronger reason than just a work commitment in Mexico for not accompanying Eugenio Derbez in the last installment of the Oscar Awards 2022 where the Mexican shone.
Alessandra Rosaldo reveals what forced her to stay in Mexico
Since days before Eugenio Derbez confirmed that he would attend the galait transpired that he would do it without Alessandra Rosaldo, who would have a concert by Sentidos Opuestos in Puebla as part of the ’90s Pop Tour’ and would not reach Los Angeles.
However, the singer herself was in charge of revealing that there was something else behind so that she could not be with her husband that great night on March 27.
“Logistics were complicated, but on top of everything, the tickets were very limited“, he told ‘Ventaneando’ this Monday, April 4.
“Then, there was no ticket for me“, he revealed, “I would have done everything humanly possible.”
” I would have moved heaven, sea and earth obviously for being there with him,” said the also presenter.
“But also, that weekend we had two ’90s Pop Tour’ concerts, we were in Puebla the night before, it was very complicated,” he said.
“At the mere hour, when we saw that it was not going to be possible, I told him: ‘It’s okay’“explained the singer.
Rosaldo commented that they both discussed the situation and agreed that, without a ticket for her and with a concert in tow, it was best to wait for him in Mexico on his return.
“Vadhir was there (in the US), but he (Eugenio) also came here again the next day, because he is filming in Mexico, so, it wasn’t worth much“, said the artist.
“So I said, ‘You know what? I prefer to see it with AitanaI prefer that the two of us see you together and then we’ll see each other here in Mexico'”.
The singer, who has been married to Eugenio Derbez since 2012, mentioned that she sensed that ‘CODA’ would win the night’s grand prize.
“I wished with all my heart that it would happen and I had already seen it in my head and you never knowSo, yes, it was a wonderful, magical moment,” he shared.
Eugenio Derbez: moved by Alessandra Rosaldo and Aitana
When the film won and the actor took the stage along with other of his colleagues, Alessandra Rosaldo and the daughter he had with him, Aitana (7 years old), followed the moment on television.
On Instagram, they posted the exact moment and their euphoric reaction when they heard the name “CODA” and saw Eugenio Derbez.
On Monday the 28th, in the morning, Derbez gave an interview to Despierta América when he was arriving at his house in Los Angeles from the parties after the gala. It was on the show that he first saw the images of his wife and daughter.
Visibly moved, he told Alan Tacher that he was excited to see them.
“Aitana covered her ears like this ‘my mom is going to make me deaf’yes, how not? Imagine”, Alessandra Rosaldo told ‘Ventaneando’ about what both experienced from a distance when they saw the moment that marked Eugenio Derbez that night.
” A piece of my heart is broken for not being therewith you at that moment, but I have to say that it was beautiful to live it with Aitana and applaud you together, celebrate you and see you shine on that stage, “he wrote that night on Instagram.