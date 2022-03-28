Alessandra Rosaldo impresses with an elegant golden look on her anniversary with Eugenio Derbez | PHOTOS

Alessandra Rosaldo shares and celebrates the triumphs of Eugenio Derbez, as she demonstrated on this occasion that she took the opportunity to dedicate tender words to her husband for their anniversary, although she also monopolized the eyes on social networks for a elegant attire.

The singer of “Opposite Senses” He is in Mexico as part of his work on stage, but he did not hesitate to share a tender message for his 16th anniversary along with the Mexican comedian to whom he also sent a giant bouquet of flowers bathed in gold.

What really caught our attention was the shocking Golden dress that Alessandra Rosaldo wore in her anniversary photos, since it is a Dolce & Gabbana mermaid cut that perfectly outlines your figure with touches of lace similar to sexy lingerie on the chest.

This was the look that the singer used to parade on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2022 where Eugenio Derbez took a statuette for his participation in the tape “CODA“, Same for which he will attend the Oscar Awards this Sunday, March 27.

A romantic message from Alessandra Rosaldo

The couple met in 2005 when Eugenio Derbez invited Alessandra Rosaldo for a special participation in the television series “Neighbors”, from that moment she said she had completely fallen in love with the producer, although it was not until a year later when they started dating.

After several years of relationship and having ended on more than one occasion, on July 7, 2012, the couple arrived at the altar in the middle of a great celebration to which they invited both celebrities and the media.

“On March 27, 16 years ago, our eyes met and our lives changed forever. We fell deeply in love and there was no way to avoid it. Today I celebrate and bless the 16 wonderful years we have been together and everything that hand in hand we have built, created, grown, overcome, transcended and achieved”, Rosaldo wrote for his anniversary.

In addition, he took the opportunity to wish the comedian luck because it will be this Sunday when he parades through the oscars red carpet Well, the film “CODA”, in which he participates, is nominated in the categories Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

