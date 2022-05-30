Alessandra Rosaldo raises the temperature with the perfect leather bodysuit to highlight your curves | PHOTO

It is not a falsehood when we say that in Mexico we have a hotbed of great artists, of different genres and different musical styles.

One of the genres that is most deeply rooted in various generations is pop, which will continue to have various references that fill stages with their jewels of songs.

One of the most remembered is “Sentidos Opposites”, a musical duet made up of Alessandra Rosaldo and Chacho Gaytan, who are part of the current lineup of the famous 90 Pop Tour.

This Friday, May 27, they appeared in the company of Ana Torroja, Benny, Erik Rubín, Magneto and many more in the city of León, in the state of Guanajuato.

One of those who won the night was Alessandra Rosaldo, since she not only conquered the stage with her lyrics, but also thanks to their costumes that stole sighs.

One of the most striking was a black leather bodysuit, accompanied by fishnet stockings and long boots. Eugenio Derbez’s wife won the palms with songs like “Where are they?” and “Paper Love”.

history of the duet

Opposite Senses was the name of the Mexican duo made up of Alessandra Rosaldo and Chacho Gaytán during the 90’s.

His first album was “Sentidos poetas” in 1993. The single went on sale immediately. “Love stories”, “Dare” and “Write me in heaven”.

In 1996, the album Viviendo del futuro came out with singles “Where are they”, “Look at me” “Where to” and “Fire and passion”with this album was the sudden return of Sentidos Opposites to the popularity charts.

Two years later “Wind in favor” of the year 1998 was the total success with singles “Amor de papel”, “Fiesta”, and “Ardiente tentación”. The group decided to split up in 2001.

