Alessandra Rosaldo responds to Mhoni Vidente after Eugenio Derbez’s divorce prediction: VIDEO

After Mhoni Seer launched a prediction about the marriage of Eugenio Derbez Y Alessandra Rosaldo, the singer replied. Through an interview for the program “Al Rojo Vivo”, Alessandra sent a strong message to the fortune teller.

A few weeks ago, the Cuban predicted that the separation between the protagonist of ‘No Se Refunds Accepted’ and the singer of ‘Sentidos Opuestos’ was just around the corner, since the comedian is very dedicated to his career and is having more success than Rosaldo.

In addition, he mentioned that a blonde woman who worked with Derbez would be involved in the divorce. in the program TelemundoThe also actress was questioned on the subject and took the opportunity to put the astrologer in her place and stressed that she has made many predictions in which she is not correct.

“Oh, Mhoni Vidente has said so many things so many times, but we just mentioned it a while ago. All that they say out there does not exist. The reality is what we live day by day and well, we already laugh, and many of the things (what they say) I don’t even know because we don’t spend the whole day ‘let’s see what they said’, ever”.

With this response, Rosaldo made it clear that there are no problems in their relationship, and that much less have they contemplated the possibility of separating, since next July they will celebrate 10 years of marriage, but 16 of being together. The singer did not give details of how they will celebrate, but her mischievous smile revealed a lot.

As if that were not enough, both have managed to form a family that was completed with the arrival of Aitana.

The Derbez are one of the most recognized families in the world of entertainment and have even made a reality show, which already has two seasons, in which the public was able to see Alessandra Rosaldo, Eugenio Derbez and the actor’s children more closely.