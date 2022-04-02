Alessandra Rosaldo showed off the “professional” makeup that Aitana did for her: “The most spectacular thing I’ve seen”

alessandra Rosaldo (Photo: IG alexrosaldo)

From the marriage between Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo was born the little Aitanawho currently He’s seven years old and it does not fail to show that he inherited his father’s jokes. And on this occasion, she was the singer of opposite senses the one he showed from his account Instagram a fun time spent with his little daughter.

In the audiovisual it can be seen Alessandra in a bathrobe with her hair tied up With a side ponytail, she also brings pink shadows that Aitana placed on her and a fairly pronounced blush of the same color.

“I want to share with you that I’ve been leaving the ‘Aitana Beauty Salon’, the professional, makeup artist and hairdresser; just look at my makeup, what’s up?”, the interpreter of hits like Look at me, Where are they? or When she loved me.

Thus, while Alessandra shows the results of her makeup, Aitana is next to her smiling and extremely proud of her work: “It’s super, isn’t it?”, the girl is heard saying.

mother and daughter usually have good times together (Photo: IG@alexrosaldo)

His mom does not stop showing off and after showing her face, she goes on to show the hairstyle, which is tied with a pink garter.

“This side, divine, but this is the most spectacular side I’ve seen in a long timeThank you very much, my love, I was very happy and very beautiful, “concluded Alessandra.

The video quickly went viral and users of TikTok They shared it on social networks so that the tender moment reached more people. In this sense, the comments and reactions did not take long to fill the networks.

“The girl’s face all proud ““her teacher was the same one who cut Ludovica P. Luche’s hair”, “how cute, daughters never forget that, blessings”, “what a barbarian, the best gift you gave Eugenio, his mother was reborn in that baby. How does she look like her grandmother” or “can you make me an appointment for hair and makeup?”, Were some of the mentions that emerged.

Aitana is usually fun (Photo: IG@alexrosaldo)

And it is that, although the Derbez family is very large, Aitana -the youngest of the brothers- has stolen the hearts of many for her sense of humor and the great affection that her parents show her every day.

Just in August of last year, the girl had a birthday and tBoth Alessandra and Eugenio shared a moving video from their social networks where you can see Aitana in her different stages of life.

“7 years ago today, Aitana was born. I don’t know at what point we went from singing to her to sleep, to seeing her playing the piano. What I do know is that The best gift I can give you is spending time together.. Happy birthday Aitana!” he wrote. Eugenio Derbez.

Alessandra shares her day-to-day on networks (Photo: IG@alexrosaldo)

For its part, the video of Alessandra Rosaldo It begins with the actress talking about the great resemblance that little Aitana has with the comedian: “Aitana is like her father, she wants to try everything, she wants to do everything… So, well, it’s up to me to flow with that. My heart fills with love, pride and admiration when I see that he is not afraid of him, that on the contrary he wants to experience it, and at the same time he sees that, well, he is no longer a baby… And I’m learning that I have to let it grow”.

Aitana Derbez is the eldest daughter of Alessandra Rosaldo and the fourth daughter of comedian Eugenio Derbezwho after 6 years of courtship were married on July 7, 2012 at the Regina Coeli Parish in Mexico City.

Two years later, in 2014, little Aitana would come into their lives to become the sister of Aislinn, Vadhir and Jose Eduardo.

