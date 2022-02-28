Alessandra Rosaldo thinks about the fake wedding of Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo

Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez they have been married for almost 10 yearsso they are one of the most famous and stable couples in the middle of the show, proof of true love.

Although the marriage has only one daughter in common, Aitanabefore the relationship with Alessandra Rosaldo, Eugenio Derbez was characterized as a “heartbreaker”, to prove the birth of his three oldest children from different mothers, Aislinn, Vadhir and José Eduardo.

And without a doubt, one of the most media relations was the one that the actor had with Victoria Ruffoof which Joseph Edward was bornand with whom he also produced a great controversy, not only because of the separation but because of a “fake wedding” that continues to be remembered in the middle of 2022 and that is said to be the reason for their bad relationship today.

What does Alessandra Rosaldo think of the fake wedding of Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez?

Aware, recently some media they questioned Alessandra Rosaldo about the known “fake wedding”and argued: “I have nothing to say, absolutely nothing. I am with my family in everything, both with my husband and with José Eduardo“.

Derbez family.

And it is that, it is well known that between Alessandra Rosaldo and the children of Eugenio Derbez there is a great relationship, just as the actress and singer always prefers to keep her statements on the sidelines, showing the love she has for her husband.