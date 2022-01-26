Alessandro Basciano in the storm: “swearing on your son for Sophie, but are you serious?”

The troubled love story between Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni continues. The two Vpponi for about a month take and leave each other continuously, but lately the situation seems to have got out of hand to the former suitor of Men and Women.

Alessandro Basciano he went so far as to swear something on his son that he could not keep. The cause? Sophie, her roommate and girlfriend. The two just can’t find a real balance, but now something has happened that has set the web unleashed.

Alessandro Basciano and the oath that sent the web into a tailspin

Things went like this. The thirty-sixth episode of the Gf Vip was aired on Friday and, immediately after, Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni they had a very heated fight. It seemed that things between the two were finally going better, but it wasn’t: the peace between the two lasted a few days.

Basciano, however, this time came to swear on his son that he would never sleep with Sophie again. Obviously immediately afterwards he regretted what he had said, something that Codegoni had already imagined. Speaking with Lulù Haile Selassié, in fact, she said: “Tomorrow he will be the first to repent because he swore and there is no going back to such an oath ”. And so it was.

Alexander, talking to some of his roommates, including Manila Nazzaro, Giucas Casella, Davide Silvestri and Barù, he was very sorry for what he had said. To the other Vpponi he said: “There will be a priest nearby, come on.” His interlocutors, however, failed to take him seriously and they all burst out laughing. Nazzaro added jokingly: “We are in Rome, there is the Vatican, you know how it is. (…) In my opinion, Big Brother and Alfonso can ask the Pope. Sorry if we laugh, but… ”. Sophie, however, seems to have taken her boyfriend much more seriously and, confiding in Manila, he told her: “Unfortunately, as long as the priest is not there, we cannot sleep together “. The web, in the meantime, has also been unleashed.

The comments of the web

The video of Alessandro Basciano talking to his roommates about his desire to confess to a priest is making the rounds of the web. But it seems that the web, like Sophie, has taken his words very seriously.

READ ALSO -> “It is the first symptom of Covid” | The alarm goes off among the fans of the Gf Vip

READ ALSO -> Sophie Codegoni shoots at zero on Gianmaria: “how sad”

There have been many criticisms that have been addressed to the Vippone. One user, for example, wrote: “Le cirque de Bascianó”, another “These are shit and then expect a priest to go into the house to make the confession so that we can sleep together?”, another one “Swear on your son for Sophie, but are you serious?” In short, on this topic it seems that (almost) everyone agrees.