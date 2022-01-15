Business

Alessandro Benetton new president of Edizione spa: “A new challenge begins”

“Today I want to talk to you about something important. It is not the usual video, but an announcement that I wanted to make here, to you first.” Thus begins the video of Alessandro Benetton, scion of the famous Ponzano Veneto family, in which he announced his new office as president of Edizione Spa. last years.

“I have been appointed President of Edizione, the group that includes all the companies of my family – says Alessandro Benetton – This is a very important step for me, as well as probably the greatest challenge of my career, even if I confess that I would not have never thought of getting here: my job has always been 21 Invest, and I have never had anything to do with family businesses until now, except for a short time. You will ask me then: why right now? answer is complex, and this is also why I decided to talk about it in this appointment of # UnCaffèConAlessandro. The fundamental point is, probably, that when I was offered this possibility, I decided not to stay on the bench but to get involved, together with my cousins, with the aim of bringing Edition back to what it has always been over the years: an Italian reference point in the world. From today, therefore, a new challenge begins, which I can’t wait to tell you as always, step by step, here on this channel “.

