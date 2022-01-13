Alessandro Benetton new president of Edizione (which turns into a spa): what changes – Corriere.it

The new statute aims to renew the commitment to stability of the group – explains a note -, confirming the mission of Edizione as a pure holding company and the strategic nature of its investments in the subsidiaries Atlantia, Autogrill and Benetton Group. The new governance rules provide a lock-up period (time in which management and major investors are prohibited from selling their shares) of five years and methods and mechanisms, including pre-emptive ones, which make it possible to preserve the control of Edizione at the head of the Benettons in the generational transitions. Furthermore, with the new statute, a board of directors was appointed consisting of nine councilors: four identified among family members (Alessandro Benetton, Carlo Bertagnin Benetton, Christian Benetton and Ermanno Boffa) and five other independents, including CEO Enrico Laghi and four to be identified by the end of January.

From the origins

The Srl was founded by the Benettons in 1986 with the aim of starting the diversification, with respect to the main and consolidated business of the family, through the acquisition of solid and promising companies. At the beginning of the nineties he was involved in the privatization of public enterprises in every sector. Starting from Autogrill, Gs and World duty free, then moving to telephony, with Blu and Telecom Italia, and to transport infrastructures, with Societ Autostrade, Grandi Stazioni, Aeroporti di Roma. Since 2007, thanks to a new restructuring of the group, Edizione has embarked on a phase of greater internationalization, initially made uncertain by the financial crisis and the ongoing generational change. After the deaths of Carlo and Gilberto Benetton in 2018, the problem arises of finding an understanding in the solution of leadership, taking into account that there are 14 members of the second Benetton generation and the third also comes forward. Alone Luciano has long ago identified his successor, his son Alessandro, who today becomes president of the holding. In 35 years, Edizione has become a group with a turnover of over 17 billion euros and one of the largest European holding companies.