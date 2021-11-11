Alessandro Borghi and the importance of gratitude: “I enjoy the beauty of this great fortune. And I remember ‘always being the least important person in the room'”

“In ordinary life we ​​rarely realize that we receive much more than what we give, is that it is only with gratitude that life is enriched”, Says the German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer. It is often a gesture taken for granted in everyday life and even more so when it is hectic and successful. This is not the case, however, with the actor Alessandro Borghi, fresh from participation in “Love Parade“, The Gucci show on Hollywood Boulevard together with Maneskin (who played a surprise after party organized by the maison) but also to Gwyneth Paltrow, Diane Keaton, Sienna Miller, Dakota Johnson, Salma Hayek, Miley Cyrus, Celeste, Billie Eilish and Lizzo. Alessandro Michele was inspired by the world of cinema and Alessandro Borghi he was a worthy representative of the new generation of Italian actors. Just on the official Facebook profile entrusts his thought of gratitude: “I am writing this thought, I beg your pardon if a little long, sitting on a plane from LA to Rome”, He begins. “In these days I have needed many times to stop, look out the window and enjoy the beauty of great fortune which often presents itself in front of my eyes, in an always different form. There are some special people I have to thank. Ale, Vanni, Angela and Lollo. Your friendship and your esteem always make me feel in the right place, to me who still struggle to understand what it really is. Gucci is my family and it is without ever asking for anything in return but respect and love. It is a gift and a privilege for me to be with you “. Then he continues, recalling what he experienced in Los Angeles: “The other night, at LACMA, I saw Spielberg get excited in front of a friend’s speech, I realized once again that we are all the same and that talent has no boundaries, that the people who most remain in my memory they are the ones who are able to marvel at small things, smiles and sincere words. One evening at dinner, Peter Mullan he told me that Ken Loach, while working on the set of ‘My name is Joe‘, she said,’ Remember to always be the least important person in the room. ‘ This phrase has been echoing in my head for two months and I needed to really feel that feeling, now, in this moment of my life ”. And then a message of hope for the young actors: “Beautiful things happen. I say this above all to the guys who do my job, who try every day, leaving home and doing three jobs, because that’s how it works. Leave the ego aside, even if it is difficult at times and as I say this to you I am saying it to myself. It doesn’t always happen, but when it does, you have to anchor yourself to that feeling and then search for it every day, on and off the set ”. To accompany the post on Facebook, in addition to a photo of his participation in the fashion show, also that of the Malibu wharf. The reason why he explains it as follows: “Here, Luca and Valerio went to the promotion days for the Oscars of ‘Do not be naughty‘, it was 2015. Going back made me understand that the emotion of that day has not changed, it is the same, incredulous and moving that I felt yesterday. I am happy to share it with you. Long live the encounters and people. Long live the cinema, always ”.