Alessandro Borghi: “I have a more interesting woman than me”

TOlessandro Borghi has a Mohican cut, two handlebar mustaches and a big nose with a deviated septum: do not worry, he is put like this alone in the film Mondocane, the only Italian title in competition at the Critics’ Week during the next one Venice Film Festival (And in cinemas from 3 September), in which he plays the role of the villain in one Taranto of the future devastated by pollution.

In life Borghi has once again become the man with delicate features who made his way into Do not be naughty, Suburra, Lucky or Veiled Naples. After all physical transformations are not new to him, given the pounds lost to get into the role of Stefano Cucchi in On my skin, which earned him the David di Donatello and the Ciak d’Oro, and in that of Remo, one of the two founding brothers of the city of Rome, ne The first king.

Alessandro Borghi, from 3 September in “Mondocane”

We interview him returning from a hike on the Aosta Valley peaks where he is shooting The eight mountains, from the novel by Paolo Cognetti, winner of the Strega Prize.

Back to acting alongside Luca Marinelli, with whom he had interpreted Not to be bad: a reunion?

I am as excited as a child meeting his schoolmate after the holidays. Luca is one of the greatest gifts that have been given to me by this profession. We are linked by the person who changed both of our lives, the director Claudio Caligari (who passed away in 2015, ed), and every time we see each other we remember how lucky we have been from that moment on. Now we can climb mountain trails together, and I can hear him complain that it’s too tiring (laughs).

In Mondocane instead he acts with two very young rookies, Dennis Protopapa and Giuliano Soprano.

Through this interview I send a virtual hug to those two incredible talents. I’ve never worked with kids and I’ve seen two actors with no superstructures who simply give you emotional feedback, and that gave me back a sense of surprise and discovery. Seeing the film through their eyes reminded me how ecstatic I was with the cinema machine when I started. And it will be a joy to see two kids who grew up in old Taranto parading on the red carpet of the exhibition.

Mondocane is very strict about what is happening to the Apulian city due to pollution.

Cinema is a political tool, especially if you want to use it as the producer Matteo Rovere and director Alessandro Celli have chosen to do. Mondocane is a work of entertainment, but inside there is a story that concerns us closely, and concerns a city that has had a serious problem for many years, even if some pretend that it does not exist. In the film, the city has become a favela where anarchy reigns, and this may perhaps make someone think. I believe in the power of cinema, in the authorial one but also that of genre and entertainment.

If you had children what message would you give them?

The first thing I would do would be to send them away from Italy, a wonderful country where however – if there was no real freedom before – with the advent of social media there is even less: we are free only for pretense. I lived in London for some time working on the Devils series and I realized that people there are used to feeling free to dress however they want, or to show their sexual orientation. If you go to the restaurant at the table you see a black boy, a Chinese, an Italian, a Catholic, a Muslim: and it is the city that has decided to accustom citizens to being this mix of human beings. My Rome is huge but a small province remains in the head, just as the mentality of Italy in general is provincial.

What is your relationship with Patrick Dempsey, with whom you played Devils?

Patrick was another nice find. The first day of shooting when he arrived he hugged me tightly, as if we had known each other for years, and made my job easier by giving me a lot of love and esteem: the only thing I could do is try to reciprocate. His smile, then, is something that changes your days.

How would a young actor help you?

Telling him not to emulate anyone else. When I started I was in love with the actors I followed as a spectator: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis. But I never thought “I want to be like them”, only: “I would like to do this job in the best way”. Although I don’t always succeed, huh? (laughs) In general, I would tell young people not to listen to the nonsense they hear around and our politicians say: our freedom is too precious to be advised on how to get it from someone else.

She often happens to play villain roles. Instead her colleagues say that she is very good in life.

Thanks! In reality, my idea of ​​a villain is always relative, because the characters I played in my head had very good traits: for example, Suburra’s Number 8 sacrificed himself to save the life of the woman of my heart. “Being bad” is fun but it is right to keep a three-dimensionality, structuring a good part within the narrative process to moderate the absoluteness of that wickedness.

Damn, it sounds like a printed book!

The merit of the fact that I started reading many books again a year ago goes to my girlfriend (Irene Forti, manager and model, ed), the most cultured person I know, who devours four books a week. made him feel ignorant, so I said ok, let’s catch up. And coincidentally, the first book he recommended to me when we got together was The Eight Mountains.

Reserved, on social media Alessandro Borghi does not post many details of private life

Is it true that women raise the bar for men?

I think men alone have little chance of being interesting. They must always be accompanied, if they can, by a woman more interesting than them: I have her now.

Your next film is Superheroes by Paolo Genovese: who are superheroes for you?

Those who dedicate their lives to others. We delude ourselves that we are doing something important, but then we meet individuals who have no awareness of creating something immense. I have met people who have made me feel really useless and this has prompted me to try to bring home something that goes beyond job satisfaction, as well as being acclaimed by others.

What qualities and defects do you recognize?

I have a lot of flaws: I have a control craze that derives partly from my zodiac sign, Virgo, and partly from the fact that – as is known – I suffer from Tourette’s syndrome which is part of the obsessive-compulsive disorder, and when something doesn’t go my way I get angry. This pushes me on the one hand to do things well, on the other hand to be unfriendly towards others. I hope my girlfriend does not read this interview, because she always tells me and I deny: but sometimes I am convinced that my way is the only right one. Inside, I know it’s not like that, but I realize it maybe a week later (laughs).

Benefits?

Dunno, maybe I laugh a lot, especially at myself!

He returns to the exhibition after having been its godfather in 2017.

In fact, I made a very quick transition for work matters last year too, and the experience left a bad taste in my mouth. Venice is a place of my heart, during the Exhibition even more, but due to Covid I found it emptied of its soul. I hope that the director Alberto Barbera, who is very good, will be able to bring it back to what it deserves to be. This year there are five incredible Italian films in competition, and it’s nice that our cinema has an international profile: we are as good as the others, but we have a quarter of the money.

Alessandro will turn 35 in September.

Thanks for reminding me! (pretends to be angry) What is your balance in the middle of your life’s journey? It went much, much better than I ever could have imagined.

