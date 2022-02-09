Alessandro del Piero talks about the “future of sport with NFTs”: the Binance video

After telling you about Tony Hawk’s NFT collection, three other big names in sport have decided to devote themselves to Non-Fungible Tokens: in this case we are talking about three iconic faces of football, that is Alessandro Del Piero, Christian Vieri and Gabriel “Batigol” Batistuta.

The three players were in fact at the center of the Return of Legends S2 collection by Binance NFT, the NFT marketplace of the popular cryptocurrency wallet Binance. The collection was only available for a short time on the Binance marketplace, between 15 and 20 November last, and sold out well before the closing of sales: in other words, at the moment the only way to grab a NFT from the Return of Legends 2 series is to buy it from other users for much higher prices than the selling price.

The collection, as Binance explains, is made up of ben 12,000 licensed “playing cards” in NFT format, each of which includes one of the most important moments in the career of the three football stars. The peculiarity of the collection is that the NFTs that compose it have been sold as “Mystery Box”that is, that users did not know which token they would receive or the rarity of the latter.

In fact, Binance has divided the NFTs of the collection into three levels of rarity, namely Rare, Epic and Legendary: the higher the rarity of the token, the higher the resale price of the NFT on the marketplace is, although the initial distribution was carried out in a totally random manner and at the fixed price of 99.99 BUSDequal to about 100 Dollars.

Furthermore, to promote the publication of the collection, Binance made a special AMA with Alessandro del Pieroby title “Future of Sport with NFTs “: the full video, lasting about forty minutes, is available at the top of this news.

The collection of Del Piero, Vieri and Batistuta, however, is only the latest of a long series of collaboration between football and the NFT world and cryptocurrencies: for example, only last December we talked about a “boom” of tokens in the world of football, which seems to have been greatly appreciated by the fans.