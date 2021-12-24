World

Alessandro Di Battista also positive with the third dose. Christmas in quarantine with his wife and children – Il Tempo

Positive at Covid despite having also received the third dose of the vaccine. A very special Christmas that Alessandro Di Battista is preparing to spend, who together with his wife Sahra has caught Covid and is forced into isolation.

The former reference point of the 5 Star Movement and today a free hitter talked about it with a post on Instagram where he and his partner appear at home with their children, who are probably not infected since the parents wear the mask. “I who write an article, Sahra who does the translations, Andrea who draws a T-Rex and Filippetto from Pescara, better known as Attila, who pretends to be calm … this is our somewhat special Christmas” writes Dibba showing the selfie in the living room.

Finally he gets to the point: “Sahra and I are positive (I also took the third dose). We wish everyone a Merry Christmas!” explains. To pass the time and not sit hand in hand, she also makes a commercial for the translator companion: “If you are interested in Italian-French-Italian translations and conversation classes, even online, contact her” he writes pointing to the email. by Sahra.

For the Di Battista family, a Christmas and a New Year in quarantine are looming. From the information disseminated, it is not clear whether the former grillino or his partner are symptomatic or not. Among comments to the post published on Instagram, many messages of good wishes and speedy recovery, but there are also those who argue for the reduced effectiveness of the vaccine, taking Dibba as an example, since with two doses and a booster, as claimed by himself, however, he remained infected.

