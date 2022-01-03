Alessandro Fedrigoni died

2021 closed with a mourning in the Verona business world. On December 31st Alessandro Fedrigoni passed away at the age of 80, former president of the company that still bears the name of his family and which in over a century of history has become a multinational in the production of special papers.



(The facade of the current Fedrigoni headquarters)

Father of two daughters, Francesca and Alessia, he was the last of the Fedrigoni family to lead the company. In 2017, in fact, it was he who left Fedrigoni to the American Equity Bain Capital fund and wrote these words to explain the painful decision: “In 130 years of history, the Fedrigoni family has supported the growth and development of the company of the same name, achieving a leadership position in the specialty papers and self-adhesive products sector in Europe. Also thanks to the recent acquisitions in the United States and Brazil, today Fedrigoni is an international player that needs additional resources to support its ambitions globally. In Bain Capital, we have found the ideal investor to be able to guide Fedrigoni in the next phases of global development ».

“Alessandro Fedrigoni has made the family business great but also our city – said the mayor of Verona Federico Sboarina – His death is a mourning for Verona which, in him and in his family, recognizes an example of the best Scaligera entrepreneurship. . Thanks to the Fedrigoni Group, our area has also played a leading role in the paper sector. Commitment, innovation, courage and vision in addition to the present were the ingredients that, in the post-war boom, played a winning lever for his company but also to make Verona what it is today. Along with many others, his surname is by right registered in the golden register of illustrious Veronese people. My personal condolences and that of our community to the Fedrigoni family ».