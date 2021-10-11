Alessandro Gassmann who is he | career age | wife

Alessandro Gassmann is one of the most famous actors in Italy. Son of art, being the fruit of two famous actors (who separated when he was just 3 years old). It is about Juliette Mayniel and the unforgettable Vittorio Gassman.

Impossible not to immediately notice a fundamental difference. Father and son do not have the same surname. What changes is a consonant, which transforms Gassman into Gassmann. The latter is the original surname of the family, adopted again by Alessandro, who explained how the fear had caused the one year old to fall at the behest of his father. The grandfather of today’s actor of “I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone” was in fact a German Jew: “I did it not to sever the bond with my father, who remains very strong, but to recover family history. We are Jews. Half of me, my whole father “.

Career Alessandro Gassmann

Born in Rome on February 24, 1965, he never dreamed of being an actor. It was his father who propelled him into this career when he was 17. Suddenly, however, success overwhelms him. He has collected various roles in cinema and on television, also working abroad. Just think of “Transporter: Extreme”With Jason Statham. The list is particularly long, from the debut in “From father to son”, directed by his father, to “La bomba”, from “Calm chaos“To” Basilicata Coast to Coast “, up to” All the fault of Freud “and” Cinderella cat “. On television, however, his most appreciated role is undoubtedly that of Giuseppe Lojacono in “The bastards of Pizzofalcone”, Series based on the novels of Maurizio de Giovanni.

Private life

Alessandro Gassmann has always said he was an exuberant kid. Little desire to try something serious and a propensity for fights. Everything changed after I started acting. With such a face and talent, cinema and TV have fought over it for years.

Someone would have expected from him a love life worthy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and instead the handsome Alessandro got married in 1998. His wife is the actress. Sabrina Knaflitz and their love continues today. In the same year of the wedding he was born Leo Gassmann, well known after his participation in X-Factor 2019. The young singer-songwriter also took part in Sanremo 2020.

Who is Sabrina Knaflitz

Born on November 25, 1968, Sabrina Knaflitz is an acclaimed television, film and theater actress. She came into the world in Rome but her surname is of Austrian origin. He has acted in various films since the end of the 80s, making his debut in Mario Monicelli’s “I picari”. It has also found space in Leonardo Pieraccioni’s “I laureati”, as well as in “Don Matteo” and “Women wrong” on TV.

