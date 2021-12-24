Alessandro Gentile: “I want to talk about mental health to help those who suffer from it”

Alessandro Gentile he gave a beautiful and long interview to Flavio Vanetti, focusing above all on a subject dear to him, mental health: “The subject is delicate, fundamental but I think it has been underestimated, especially in these times. People feel isolated and alone, but perhaps they are ashamed to say so. Since I live in similar situations, I wanted to help those who suffer from certain ailments and are in difficulty in telling about it “.

The leader of the Openjobmetis also spoke about the reasons that led him to write the tweet “I’m not crazy” in the past: “When certain things happen it is as if you feel that you are going crazy. You feel out of place, out of this world: they are bad feelings and difficult to explain. Another complicated aspect is precisely the fact that it is difficult to talk about it, perhaps with people who have no idea what it means to live an experience like this. For this reason it is right to ask for help from those who are competent. Don’t be ashamed to do it, here’s my message. This type of struggle is not a battle you win or lose: you learn to manage it as much as possible, living with these feelings to accept and overcome them “.

Then Gentile started again from the basis of his own difficulties: “I have had this discomfort for some time, but I have kept it hidden. It got harder and harder to control, until I got to a point where I couldn’t handle it anymore. It happened last year after Covid: fear and isolation created bad scenarios “.

However, there are spaces of serenity between the hard moments: “I say to myself ‘full speed ahead, Ale’. With great love for what I do, for life and for the beautiful things I have “.