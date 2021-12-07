Alessandro Nivola alongside Michelle Williams in the biopic Fever?

The star de The Many Saints of New Jersey – The Many Saints of Newark (2021), Alessandro Nivola is in talks to join the cast of Fever, biopic of Todd Haynes with Michelle Williams in the role of the singer-songwriter Peggy Lee. Nivola, according to Deadline, should interpret Dave Barbour, talented guitarist who previously worked with Peggy Lee and eventually became her husband.

Fever is written by Doug Wright and produced by Marc Platt, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler And Reese Witherspoon. The details on which part of the life of Lee will be covered by the film are unknown.

Peggy Lee began his career singing with the band of Benny Goodman in the early 1940s, before collaborating with Capitol Records to record a string of hits, starring in numerous films and television shows. The singer, who has composed two hundred and seventy songs in her life, recording over a thousand tracks, is widely regarded as one of the most successful female artists.

Fever it could be one of several projects coming up for Alessandro Nivola. The actor, who comes from the success of the prequel of the Soprano, could be part of the cast of Boston Strangler with David Dastmalchian And Keira Knightley. Alessandro Nivola he is also involved in the untitled project of David O. Russell with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert DeNiro And Anya Taylor Joy.

Fever, at the moment, it doesn’t have a release date.