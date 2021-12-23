Alessandro teases Jessica with his shower but it doesn’t work

Alessandro Basciano he has recently entered the house of Big Brother Vip 6, but has already warmed the minds. Between Jessica, Sophie and Soleil, the former suitor of Men and Women no longer knows where to look.

The hot shower in front of Jessica

In the role of the tempter for all, Alessandro Basciano, is managing to provoke them all. After spending the night with Sophie, today is the time to provoke Jessica and she does it by showing herself while taking a shower in the garden.

Eva Grimaldi and Sophie Codegoni are chatting with Jessica Selassié when Alessandro arrives in a bathrobe to take a shower. Eva immediately intimates to Jessica:

“Don’t get upset now”

But the princess rather than feel a hot thrill, actually gets nervous, fresh from what is happening between Sophie and Alessandro, so she screams at him angrily:

But maybe I don’t care looking at your shower!

The other two tenants of the house run away giggling, with Eva Grimaldi saying: “They are already discussing as a couple”. But the little princess disagrees and leaves too annoyed.

Jessica in crisis for Basciano

The arrival of Alessandro Basciano awakened Jessica who until then said that there is no one in the house for her. But the confrontation with Sophie is causing her to experience a profound crisis.

“I got tired of being happy for others. I think it’s natural that I enjoy spending time with someone who interests me. Don’t I have to base this path on love? I came here on purpose. That is also, I also base this path on love, outside I have not found anyone and I was hoping inside here. Then of 10 men 8 were married, if you think normal. I feel alone, after lunch they all disappear and I don’t know who to be with. For Miri Biagio has arrived, Lulù is with Manuel, you with Ale now and I don’t know what to do often. Nobody wants me, nobody touches me. I have never met one that I had to refuse myself ”.

He confessed to Sophie, but it didn’t help much because the attraction between the two former protagonists of Men and Women is very evident. Despite the presence of Gianmaria Antinolfi looming as a third wheel, Sophie is visibly intrigued by the former suitor and, for one reason or another, always turns around him and looks for him with looks and gestures.

But there is also Soleil in this picture, to which Basciano declared himself. In short, the boy is playing a very dangerous game and who knows how it will end.

