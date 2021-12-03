Alessandro Valli, the artist who transforms VIPs into Simpsons
From Modena to Springfield: it is the story of Alessandro Valli, professional artist, who with his “Simpsonian” reproductions has captured the attention of many users on social networks. There are many personalities from sport, entertainment and music that the artist has “transformed” into their yellow-tinted versions. In addition to VIPs, he also dedicated himself to many ordinary people who hired him to become characters of the Simpsons, immortalized from time to time on the famous sofa of the series or in other contexts always linked to the world created by Matt Groening. To let you know, I had the pleasure of interviewing him.
- Introduce yourself. “My name is Alessandro Valli, I’m 25 and I make drawings using different techniques, from pencil portraits to pyrographed paintings up to digital illustrations.”
- When was your passion for drawing born? “My passion for drawing has always been with me. Since I was a child I dreamed of becoming a professional artist and finally this dream has come true. “
- Did you learn to draw on your own or did someone teach you (family member, school teacher etc …)? “Despite having attended art high school, I learned to draw by myself, trying to improve my drawing technique step by step and trying to experiment with as many styles as possible.”
- How did you come up with the idea of turning VIPs into Simpsons and why did you choose the Simpsons? “Being a huge Simpsons fan, I’ve always loved seeing famous characters appear in various episodes of the series and seeing how they were portrayed. So, after having sprung up with digital illustration, I decided to try the “simpsonizations”. I did my first simpsonization for a local bar owner. Since then I have started teleporting as many famous characters as possible to Springfield, representing them in different situations and often having them interact with the protagonists of the cartoon. Although I was still a beginner, over time I tried to reproduce the Simpsons style in the best possible way, getting closer and closer to the original one. It always gives me a great pleasure and at the same time it amuses me when I am sometimes asked in the comments in which episode the character just represented appears, for example, as happened after simpsonized Johnny Depp. “
- Do you have future goals related to what you do? “As for the future, my goal is to be able to make drawing my full-time job.”
