Alessandro Valli, the artist who transforms VIPs into Simpsons

“Being a huge Simpsons fan, I’ve always loved seeing famous characters appear in various episodes of the series and seeing how they were portrayed. So, after having sprung up with digital illustration, I decided to try the “simpsonizations”. I did my first simpsonization for a local bar owner. Since then I have started teleporting as many famous characters as possible to Springfield, representing them in different situations and often having them interact with the protagonists of the cartoon. Although I was still a beginner, over time I tried to reproduce the Simpsons style in the best possible way, getting closer and closer to the original one. It always gives me a great pleasure and at the same time it amuses me when I am sometimes asked in the comments in which episode the character just represented appears, for example, as happened after simpsonized Johnny Depp. “