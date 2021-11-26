Alessia Marcuzzi co-host with Amadeus?

Alessia Marcuzzi is the big name to flank Amadeus to the co-management of the Sanremo Festival . To reveal the indiscretion is the weekly Chi, according to which the presenter would be discussing the last contractual details . If so, Alessia would return to Rai 28 years later having conducted The Great Game of the Goose with Gigi Sabani on Rai2: a geological era ago. Amadeus and Alessia have already worked together at the time of the Festivalbar on Italia 1, in 1996 and 1997. Alessia left Mediaset in May after 25 years .

Fiorello in doubt, Gianni Morandi in the race?

At the beginning of the Festival, scheduled between 1 and 5 February 2022, there are just over two months left. Always according to Who, Fiorello may surprisingly not be on the Ariston stage alongside Amadeus, with whom he presented the last two editions of the singing show. The hypothesis of Roberto Benigni as a super guest or even co-host for a couple of evenings. Instead, a large cast of artists is expected to compete with the great return of Elisa, Thomas Paradise, Aka7even And Carmen Consoli. Amadeus seems to have convinced Gianni Morandto return to the competition, 50 years after his last participation.