Alessia Marcuzzi, the bad disease that entered her life: “Unbearable pains in the stomach”

The talented presenter (or former such) is one of the faces of the entertainment industry most famous in the eyes of the general public, who, although still young, has enjoyed incredible success over the course of her long years of career, so much so that she is one of the most influential figures on the Italian television scene. Despite her enormous popularity, and despite the fact that the woman could count on the support of a huge audience of fans, Alessia Marcuzzi decided to take a break from television and devote herself to something else. Alessia Marcuzzi is one of the most loved television characters ever. Over the years, the woman has been one of the main faces of Mediaset, being at the helm of highly successful projects. That was until she decided to step away from the cameras just before Pier Silvio Berlusconi announced the new Mediaset schedules. This choice, however, did not separate her from her audience, who have continued to follow her over the years, so much so that, despite the choice to leave television, people still feel a lot of affection and esteem for her.

Many people, in fact, continue to take an interest in his career, and in particular also in his private life. In a recent interview with the magazine Ok Health, Alessia Marcuzzi confessed to being affected by a disease she has learned to live with since she was little, which causes days of discomfort and pain. Here’s what it is about her and how Marcuzzi manages to handle it. Alessia Marcuzzi, who has dedicated herself to entrepreneurial activity in recent months, continues to draw a lot of attention to herself. The presenter was interviewed by the magazine Ok Health, where she talked about nutrition and admitted that her illness is a cause of great suffering for her. She admitted in the interview that she eats very frequently throughout the day, every two hours. She also admitted that she doesn’t follow a targeted diet, but she just listens to her stomach. In that sense, she revealed that she sometimes feels her “An unbearable pressure in the pit of my stomach that drives me mad with the disease”.

A disease she learned to live with since she was a child. The host said these sudden bouts of heartburn have been making her sick since she went to school. For Alessia, the pain became more bearable only by lying on her side in a fetal position. Despite this problem, the woman lives a very normal life. So far you have learned to understand the problem and to control it. All she needs to do to relieve her heartburn, she admits, is to eat regularly and avoid foods that can irritate her stomach, especially when the disease sets in. In short, not even famous and apparently perfect characters are immune from pathologies that can compromise a normal daily life. Fortunately, this is not the case with the beautiful Alessia, who admitted to being able to manage this disorder by listening to her body and accommodating her needs to prevent pain.

