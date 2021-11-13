Alessio Zangrilli’s funeral parlor at the Palestra Popolare San Lorenzo: the last farewell to the boxer

Today the last farewell to Alessio Zangrilli, ‘Zangra’, the boxer of the Palestra Popolare San Lorenzo found dead on November 4th in the Tiber river. Alessio had disappeared from his home in San Cleto on 10 October, and no one had heard from him since. This morning the funeral home, at 2.30 pm the funeral.

There are many today who want to say goodbye to Alessio Zangrilli, the boxer who disappeared from his home in San Cleto on 10 October and found lifeless in the Tiber on 4 November. This morning the funeral parlor at the San Lorenzo Popular Gym, with Alessio’s boxing masters, his friends, family, boxing companions. On the coffin, placed next to the ring on which he has fought many times, his gloves. Present was the mother, who had done so much to look for her son, and the girlfriend, upset by the loss. After the funeral parlor in the gym that Alessio loved, the funeral will be held at 2.30 pm at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in San Lorenzo.

Alessio Zangrilli had disappeared from his home in San Cleto last October 10th. The last to see him was a neighbor around 3 pm. Then, the young man disappeared into thin air. No one was able to reach him on his cell phone, which he had disconnected, and no one had seen him around since. For days the leaflets with his face went around the capital, for days his mother launched desperate appeals to those who saw him. Everyone from friends to his boxing coaches went out of their way to seek him out, inviting him to come home. Unfortunately, however, the story of the disappearance of Alessio Zangrilli it didn’t end the way everyone hoped.

The young man’s body was seen on the morning of November 4 by a passer-by. With him he didn’t have a cell phone, but documents that left no room for doubt. To recognize it was the mother, who had hoped until the last that Alessio had not made an extreme gesture. It appears that the boy was experiencing a period of fragility, exacerbated by the fact that he had lost his job during the pandemic. However, no one would have ever imagined that the boxer of the San Lorenzo Gym would decide to end his life.