Alex Badilla has caused a stir on the network by uploading nude photos

Influencer and singer Alex Badilla caused a stir on the network with these photos and a comment he posted. Instagram

Alex Badilla has once again taken social media by storm and this time it is not because of any new song he has released or a cake glitch, but because of some pictures he shared on Instagram.

The makeup artist and singer had uploaded a series of images a few hours ago in which she is seen naked.

But not only did it generate many reactions, but so did the comments that followed its publication.

“I’m beautiful, I have a body, I have a face. I don’t have money, but God keeps me where I am… Can you do this? Never!” he wrote.

The body that the influencer now has was the subject of envy for some of the women who followed him, as they never stopped admiring him because of the silhouette that could be seen on him.

“Well done! Alex, you are really at your best moment, with a body and a face that any woman would want. I congratulate you because you have to work hard to achieve this, I admire you very much Am,” one follower wrote.

Others also wrote that she looks like Barbie.

Some people admired the influential man and some women even envied his attractive looks.

But obviously, there may be people who criticized her for saying that her body and face are perfect.

Alex mentioned that the makeup was done by Henry Beroteran, better known as @henrymakeupartist1, who does makeup for Andrea Salas, Keylor Navas’ wife, influencer Karina Campos, and model Kimberly Loaiza.

Late last year, the makeup artist also clarified that she does not define herself as a man or a woman, but that she is gender fluid (a person’s ability to respond sexually and flexibly depending on circumstances). And he asked that his form be respected.

They gave her something to talk about online a few days ago as she rode some rides and he captured her terrified face when the attraction almost made her go flying.

The artist suspected this was going to be the meme of the year.