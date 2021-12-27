“Alex Belli? I’m suffering, I feel like I’m living a bad dream”

Continue to discuss the decision of Delia Duran to forgive Alex Belli, despite the story inside the house of Big Brother Vip with Soleil Sorge. In fact, many fans did not understand the reasons that led the model to return together with the now former competitor of the program. For this reason, Delia, through her Instagram stories, has decided to interact with hers followers, telling his version of the facts: “I was impulsive in everything. All. I forgave Alex a little because I am a woman who loves. I talked to Soleil and even badly… I was furious. I’ll tell you a secret: now I’m suffering and a lot too. Everything is a big question mark and every morning I force myself to smile but it’s all so strange… I feel like I’m living a bad dream! Yes, I am a woman who loves… but I don’t know if I have been loved. I forgive an error, but what if it wasn’t a mistake? ”. Then to the many people who asked him if Alex was actually in love with Soleil: “That’s why I don’t regret talking to that one! Those who love forgive. But whoever loves does not betray! My mind is torn and Alex is filling me with attention to keep me calm. The truth? If it doesn’t come out, I won’t get past the moment. What was there really? How far have they gone? The truth? If it doesn’t come out, I won’t get past the moment. He says a lot but maybe my answers are elsewhere… “. Finally, the many comments that said they would not resumed Alex Belli: “I’m really sorry to read comments like this… I understand that you don’t all agree with me, but it’s not nice to be labeled cuckold just because I’ve decided not to lose the greatest love I’ve ever felt ”.