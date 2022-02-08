Alex Belli kisses another woman while Delia is not there: we all know her

Alex Belli lets himself go in the arms of another woman while Delia is not there: the kiss is released. That’s who the lady of discord is, we all know her.

The former CentoVetrine actor kisses another woman while Delia is in the Cinecittà bunker. Here is who is the third wheel.

Alex Belli kisses another woman

It’s been several months since the former CentoVetrine actor left the Cinecittà bunker after being expelled by the tenant for violating security measures. For over 3 months kept viewers attention high because of the love triangle set up with his wife Delia Duranwho today is a gieffina, and the Italian-American influencer, Soleil Rises.

During his stay in the Cinecittà bunker, the photographer betrayed his partner by letting himself go completely under the sheets with Sorge. It is not clear yet if the Venezuelan model and the photographer have decided to end their marriage but apparently, the two are now more distant than ever.

While Delia gets closer and closer to Barùthe grandson of Costantino della Gherardesca, outside the Cinecittà bunker, in the house that husband and wife shared, Belli kissed another woman. That’s who it is.

Who is the woman of discord

Free love as a philosophy of life. This is what the former gieffino has always disclosed Alex Belli that anyway he tries to be the promoter of a thought which, however, finds few supporters.

Open couple? Zero pre-established patterns in love? Sure it’s what the former actor wants for himself and his partner but it seems that the Venezuelan model has now distanced herself from him and also by his ways of thinking. Their marriage has perhaps not yet come to an end but is close at hand.

While the Venezuelan model has fun in the Cinecittà bunker and day after day it gets closer and closer to Barù della Gherardesca, Alex Belli in the house that until a few months ago he shared with Delia, he kissed passionately with another woman.

Who is it about? We all know it. It is the famous Stella, companion of many adventures of Alex and Delia. In an Instagram Story posted on her profile, the former gieffino has clearly demonstrated the concept of free love.

In the movie in question Belli is seen opening the door to Stella. The young woman with long blond hair, he approaches the photographer and the two kiss each other right on the lips. What is happening? Will Delia be made aware of this situation?