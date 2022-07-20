Alex Caniggia praised Pampita at El Hotel de los Famosos and compared her to Angelina Jolie – Paparazzi Magazine

The Hotel de los Famosos already has the four finalists, as if that were not enough, 100 days have passed since the program began, so the participants had a special day, there was a luxurious breakfast where they were interviewed by Pampita.

On the other hand, one of the most important designers in Argentina, James Artemis, entered the cycle to dress the contestants, always respecting the style of each one. Clearly Alex Caniggia defined himself as the most fachero, but he ended up praising the driver and compared her with Angelina Jolie.

“Nahh milky muscle man, you see how he’s dressed, he’s a fachero on top, forgive me, but I’m a fachero, look at me. We (for him and Lissa) are for Paris, and they, well, are for Lomas. How is the gardener Walter Pajeiro , he killed him, he killed him man”commented Alex.

At that moment pampita invited them to breakfast, so they all accepted and Caniggia He maintained about the clothing of the hotel driver: “I have Pampi sandpaper. Pampi’s look is the most, she is directly a Hollywood star, neither Angelina Jolie nor Angelina Jolie”.

Alex is having the worst moments in El Hotel de los Famosos since his beloved left the program due to injury, although she is waiting for him outside and spoke with LAM about their relationship: “Fortunately, we are very well, we share a lot as a family, there is a lot of acceptance, a lot of love from all parties and that feels very good. He feels accepted with my family, I also with his family, I feel that something very cute and I hope it lasts forever”.

Previously, the artist had met by video call to Mariana Nannis Y Charlotte Caniggiaso now counted the details: “I have had a couple of conversations with Mariana on the phone and the truth is that she seems very loving to me, I know that she loves Alex very much and that they miss each other, so I hope to be able to go and meet them on the next trip”.

“It was very funny because Alex tells her ‘I’m here with Carlita, she burps’, as a guy I’m going to maintain my posture, but well, she also told me that she’s very jodon, but you can tell she’s very good”, sentenced. On Alex and the relationship with Birdhe just said: “I don’t bring up the topic much, he is a love but at the same time he stays locked up in certain topics”.

Furthermore, it revealed how Alex He gets along with his family, precisely the relationship with his parents and how they consent to him: “They love him, they buy him the shaken coffee that they know he likes, hot food from the mommy. My mom’s name is Rosi and she calls her La Rosi, she calls my dad Milk Mustache”.