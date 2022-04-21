Alex de la Iglesia premieres a film about the phobia of mass tourism, ‘Veneciafrenia’

‘The Northman’, by Robert Eggers, comes to the big screen and ‘The city is ours’ on HBO Max

The inhabitants of Venice are tired of mass tourism and tourists arriving on large cruise ships, and they have a sinister plan to put an end to them. In this context, a group of Spanish tourists arrive in Venice oblivious to the threat that awaits them. This is the plot of ‘Veneciafrenia’, the new film by Álex de la Iglesia that hits theaters after its run at the Sitges Festival. Robert Eggers, director of ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse’ premieres ‘The Man from the North’ this Friday. ‘The City Is Ours’, by George Pelecanos and David Simon, creators of ‘The Wire’, arrives on HBO Max.

“There was an intention to explain how we destroy what we love. When we all love something and we are not aware of its social importance, we can end up destroying it», explained Alex de la Iglesia at the presentation of ‘Veneciafrenia’ in Sitges. De la Iglesia believes that it is a suspense film rather than a horror film. “Movies can’t be defined, but it’s a genre film.”

De la Iglesia has pointed out that it all started when he himself felt guilty for making mass tourism grow. He was precisely on a trip to Venice and thought it was a shame that such an emblematic city was disappearing due to tourists and he was one of them. “I’m a tourist like the rest, you arrive in Venice and help the city sink a little more.”

Álex de la Iglesia and Jorge Guerricaechevarría sign the script for the film starring the actors Ingrid García Jonsson, Silvia Alonso, Goize Blanco, Nicolás Illoro, Alberto Bang, Cosimo Fusco, Enrico Lo Verso, Armando di Razza, Caterina Murino and Nico Rosemary.

‘The Northman’

Robert Eggers, director of ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse’ premiere ‘The Man from the North’, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk. The film is an epic revenge thriller that follows a Viking prince as he seeks justice for the murder of his father.

‘Dog. A wild ride

Briggs (Channing Tatum), an ex-soldier, and his dog Lulu, a Belgian Shepherd, travel up the Pacific coast to the funeral of a fellow soldier. ‘Dog. Wild Ride’, directed by Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum, is a fun road-trip where the protagonists will learn to love again.

‘Notre Dame Burns’

The film ‘Notre Dame Burns’, by Jean-Jacques Annaud, recreates step by step the events that took place on April 15, 2019, when the cathedral suffered the largest fire in its history. The film tells how a series of heroic men and women risked their lives to save the cathedral.

‘Arthur Rambo’

The film ‘Arthur Rambo’ is inspired by the story of the writer, blogger and columnist Mehdi Meklat; a film that reflects on the consequences of hate messages published on social networks.

‘On point’

The film ‘En su punto’, directed by Christopher Thompson, stars Charly, a successful editor of a fashion magazine in Paris. She has her life controlled, but everything changes when her father dies and inherits her family business: a butcher shop in which she has no interest. She is convinced that the best thing she can do is sell it, but Marial, the attractive business worker, will convince her not to abandon her parents’ dream.

‘A little plan…like saving the planet’

Abel and Marianne are disoriented and confused when they discover that their teenage son has been selling several family belongings to finance an ecological project to save the planet. Two years after directing ‘A Faithful Man’, the filmmaker Louis Garrel returns with ‘A Little Plan…How to Save the Planet’ and he does so accompanied by Laetitia Casta and Joseph Engel.

Movistar+ premieres ‘Fugitives’

‘Fugitives’, an original Movistar Plus+ production, arrives on the platform on April 25. There are five chapters that delve into the day-to-day life of a police group specialized in locating and arresting fugitives from the law.

HBO Max premieres the miniseries ‘The city is ours’

HBO Max premieres on April 26 the miniseries, ‘The city is ours’, by George Pelecanos and David Simon, creators of ‘The wire’. It is based on the book by ‘Baltimore Sun’ journalist Justin Fenton and chronicles the rise and fall of a Baltimore police department and the corruption and moral collapse they suffered. The cast includes Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams and Lucas Van Engen. .

The platform also premieres the new series ‘The Baby’ on April 25. Michelle De Swarte plays Natasha, 38, a woman angry that her closest friends are having children. But when she unexpectedly comes across a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes.

Amazon Prime Video presents ‘Better Days’

Amazon Prime Video premieres this Friday ‘Best Days’, a dramatic series that follows the process of overcoming five characters who do a particular therapy for parents who have lost their partner. The production recounts the hardest moments after the loss of a loved one. At the same time, it exposes how, despite the wounds, sooner or later it is possible to laugh, love and live again. The series is directed by Alejo Flah, Arantxa Echevarría and Jota Linares. The fiction stars Blanca Portillo, Francesc Orella, Marta Hazas, Erick Elías and Alba Planas.

Netflix honors Miguel Gila

‘Everything is Gila’ is the title of the comedy special that Netflix will offer this Thursday in tribute to the master Miguel Gila. Directed and produced by José Miguel Contreras, the program features the participation of 16 of the best comedians in Spain. The special commemorates the 20th anniversary of Gila’s death and features performances by names such as David Broncano, JJ Vaquero, Valeria Ros, Joaquín Reyes, Ernesto Sevilla, Juan Carlos Ortega, Ignatius, Arturo Valls, Quequé, Ana Morgade and Davi Rovira. .

The same platform premieres this Wednesday a new season of ‘Russian Doll’ and the first season of the action series ‘Yakamoz S-245’.

‘Mía y Moi’ lands at Filmin

Borja de la Vega made his debut last year with this intimate drama, released in theaters, landing on Filmin on April 22. The film about two brothers -Bruna Cusí and Ricardo Gómez- who, along with his partner, take refuge in the family home, in the middle of nowhere, to recover from the death of his mother. The film was also part of the D’A program.

On the same day, the platform premieres an emotional documentary on the life and work of the American writer Kurt Vonnegut (‘Kurt Vonnegut: Through Time’), through the eyes of his friend and filmmaker Robert B. Weide, with whom he recorded the tape for almost 25 years. Also coming to Filmin is the Argentine thriller ‘Azor’ (nominated for best international film at the Gotham Awards), in which a private banker from Geneva travels to Argentina in the midst of a dictatorship to replace his partner, who suddenly disappeared.

And still on Filmin, on Tuesday the 26th the biopic ‘The Most Beautiful Boy in the World’ arrives, about the Swedish actor Björn Andrésen, the iconic Tadzio from ‘Death in Venice’ (Luchino Visconti). The film shows the consequences of fame in the figure of this actor who in a short time became the most desired teenager of his time.

Disney Premieres ‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’

Disney presents this Wednesday the miniseries ‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’. Starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews, it tells the story of Holmes’ fame and ambition gone terribly wrong.