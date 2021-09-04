Alex Del Piero golden retirement: life as a Hollywood star, what work does he do today

Alex Del Piero has long been one of the most beloved footballers of all time and a true pillar of Juventus. Today he is enjoying his well-deserved retirement. But a golden pension. Here is his Hollywood life.

Alessandro Del Piero and his golden retirement in America

He made us dream with his mastery in the sublime art of the ball and with the jersey of Juventus, of which he was an important bulwark, covering for some time also the role of captain, which with the jersey of the Italian national team. He, the mythical Alexander Del Piero, has not lived in Italy for some time and enjoys a well-deserved retirement in America, especially in Los Angeles. But what are you doing now? More sport, maybe football? Apparently not!

Today he is an established entrepreneur and surrounded by stars

Not many know that another great passion of Pinturicchio is good food. And so the man decided to invest many of his earnings, opening the restaurant as an entrepreneur Number 10, coincidentally, the number he wore written on his shirt for so many years in the Juve. And with such a name, an authentic champion as a chef, such as Fabio Ugoletti, can only work on it. In addition, the restaurant has also been labeled, with good reason, as the most renowned in West Hollywood and is frequented by the star of the Made In USA show. Star that Alex has the privilege of knowing and frequenting even in his private life. It is not for nothing that his official Instagram profile is full of photos that portray him in the company of true cinema myths such as Julia Roberts, Johnny Depp and Arnold Schwarzenegger, just to name a few.

He lives on the hill of the stars in a splendid villa

Not happy Del Piero, as the Sun, he also bought a splendid “Thousand and One Nights” villa in Bel Air, the hill of the stars, for “only” 5.5 million dollars. In it there are 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a spa and an outdoor swimming pool of almost Olympic proportions. In short, it seems that Alex does not want to miss anything!