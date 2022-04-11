Alex DJ meets the challenge of washing Alexandra Fuentes’ bus

The television presenter Alex Colón, better known as alex dj he lost the challenge that he imposed Alexandra Fuentes in the race of Puerto Rico 10K Run in it Theodore Moscoso. With hose and sponge in hand, and wearing shorts, the host of Telemundo’s television show, “Puerto Rico Gana”, arrived this morning at the parking lot of Channel 2 to wash the bus of the author of “The almost almost first lady ”.

with Luzma (Victor Alicea)Henrietta (Carmen Nydia Velazquez)Pedro Nostrils (Herbert Cruz)the producer Adolfo Ontivero and even the president of Telemundo, José Cancela, as supervisors, Alex DJ left Fuentes’ bus immaculate.

The presenter, for her part, will not be spared from fulfilling her part, and will have to act as a model in tonight’s “Puerto Rico Gana” program.

On March 30, to add a bit of mischief to the matter, the communicator launched a challenge to the wife of david benier. Like any challenge, if the main voice of the same accepted and lost, she would have to serve the penalty.

“Hey, I have a challenge for Alexandra Fuentes. Look, Alexandra, this Sunday is the 10K, and today, tonight in ‘Puerto Rico Gana’ I’m going to give a challenge, to see if she accepts it. Friendly. Will she accept it? ”, Alex DJ maintained yesterday morning through his social networks.

Despite the joke between the two presenters, after many weeks of training, presenter Fuentes fulfilled another of her goals by completing the Puerto Rico 1OK Run, which took place on April 3.

As godmother of the event, which was to benefit the Pediatric Hospital Foundation, for several weeks the also actress carried out a promotional campaign urging athletes and the general public to participate in the race that began at 6:00 a.m.

“So I like to be seen, fajá! Thank you for so much love, support, for your smiles and contributions to the Pediatric Hospital Foundation! I love you so much!” Fuentes wrote, along with a photo of him wearing the medal that certified his passage through the finish line.

In addition to the more than 5,000 people who ran or walked the 10k, Fuentes had the support of several artists, including a group of her colleagues from Telemundo, who supported her early on. Fuentes shared an image in which she appeared with several actors and presenters near the exit as Raymond Arrieta, Gil-Marie Lopez, alex djJulio Daniel Guzmán, known as “El JD” and the journalist Layza Torres.