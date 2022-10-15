Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has told how Sir Alex Ferguson made Cristiano Ronaldo the best footballer on the planet.

This, he said, happened during the Portuguese’s first spell at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009.

According to Evra, Ferguson has transformed the Portugal international from a “YouTube player” into a superstar.

Now 37, Ronaldo left Sporting Lisbon for Manchester United aged 18 in August 2003.

He only found the net six times in his first season at the club but quickly became prolific – finding the net 23 times during the 2006/07 campaign.

Ronaldo has won seven league titles, five Champions Leagues and Euro 2016, scoring 700 club goals for United, Sporting, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Evra played alongside Ronaldo during his first spell at Old Trafford and has now recalled Ferguson’s influence on Ronaldo.

“Sir Alex Ferguson had a huge impact on Ronaldo’s career,” Evra told Betfair.

“There were several phases in his career. When he started he was like a YouTube player, with a lot of talent, that’s how I felt when I came to United.

“But I also felt there was a hunger and a personality to show people that he could be the best and that he had great players around him, like Roy Keane. »

Evra added: “I remember once early on Ferguson destroyed it. I think we played against Chelsea and he didn’t perform well.

Evra said the iconic manager further told Ronaldo that it was easy to score multiple goals when playing against a smaller club, urging him to do more against bigger clubs.

The Frenchman said Ronaldo suddenly started scoring in big games after that conversation.

“Ferguson took it a step further and told him he was not a winger, he was a striker and with his ability he needed to score two or three goals a game and he didn’t care. tricks and skills, he said, ‘Forget it, you have to score goals. “That season, Ronaldo scored 42 goals,” he added.

