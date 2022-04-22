Álex Fernández and Alexia Hernández introduce us to Mía, their first daughter, in ¡HOLA!

It was on March 17 when Mia came into the world, the long-awaited first-born of Alex Fernandez Y alexia hernandez. Guadalajara, Jalisco, home of the Fernández family, was the place where Mía was born weighing 3,015 kg and measuring 48 cm, fulfilling the couple’s dream of becoming parents. Despite the fact that they are both very young, Álex had been clear for years that he wanted to become a father and he knew that the love of his life, Alexia, would be the perfect accomplice to achieve it. Today that they see this desire crystallized, they have begun a new stage in their marriage as a family of three. In the midst of this enormous emotion, in this edition of HELLO! -which is already available-, Álex and Alexia introduce us to Mía, their first daughter and the second granddaughter of El Potrillo.

“My dad is super excited about Mia. Whenever he comes to Guadalajara he visits her, gives her a bottle and takes care of her”, the first-time father tells us, who is enjoying himself to the fullest after, in his own words, the pregnancy took forever, as he waits for his little girl. . The couple is so fulfilled with this new stage that even the typical sleepless nights of the arrival of a baby take a backseat to what they are experiencing. Knowing what was coming, Álex made a hole in his professional schedule on stage to be able to be at home and make the most of every day since Mía’s arrival. He finds this endearing pose and the full interview in the pages of this edition of HELLO!.

